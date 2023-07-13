Arcoro and CMiC Announce New Strategic Partnership

Software integration to provide construction firms greater visibility into people, projects and data

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcoro® , a provider of HR management solutions for the construction industry, and CMiC, an industry pioneer in delivering complete and unified financial and project management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms, will formally announce their new integration partnership at the Construction Financial Management Association's (CFMA) annual conference in Aurora, Colorado, on July 17. CMiC is a diamond sponsor of the event.

The companies will announce the news at a July 15 meeting that brings together customers and prospects to discuss the details and benefits of the strategic relationship and solutions integration.

"Arcoro is proud to partner with CMiC on this integration," said John Herr, Arcoro's CEO. "As a leader in the construction HR software industry, we're excited to help our mutual customers find solutions that will streamline their people and projects, ultimately helping them make data-driven decisions for both their people and project management while remaining compliant. It's always been our goal to help drive better business outcomes for those in construction and related industries."

"We understand the importance of hiring and retaining the right people and the challenges faced by the construction industry. Partnering with Arcoro helps us equip our customers with a full suite of HR capabilities to help them manage their workforces and, more importantly, help them grow," said Derek Fuller, director of product integrations at CMiC.

Helping construction firms transform business processes through robust software solutions

The integration between Arcoro and CMiC will allow HR teams to:

Connect workforce management with project management to minimize double entry and ensure people processes run smoothly.

Keep project managers focused on the project, not the paper.

Empower operations teams through automation that streamlines people processes to reduce inaccuracies and maintain compliance on the job site.

Enable paperless onboarding of new hires from the field or prior to their first day on the job — even using a mobile device.

CFMA attendees to meet with subject matter experts from Arcoro and CMiC

CFMA conference attendees are invited to visit experts from Arcoro at booth 616 and CMiC at booth 101 during the conference exhibition from July 15 to 17.

The two companies will also host a meet and greet event on July 17, offering attendees the opportunity to learn more about this integration and network with other financial construction professionals.

"As one of the leading industry events for construction, the CFMA conference is the logical choice where we would want to showcase this partnership. It also gives our experts the opportunity to share product demonstrations and respond to questions in real-time," said Fuller. "What's more, it will serve as a springboard to initiate and cultivate strong business partnerships for the future."

About Arcoro

More than 8,000 construction and contracting companies use Arcoro's award-winning cloud-based software to hire, manage and grow their workforces. Arcoro offers proven modular HR solutions that maximize workforce performance and empower HR leaders with time-saving tools and strategic reporting. Our leading product suite and software platform offer end-to-end HR functionality to help drive business outcomes. With Arcoro's flexible solutions, customers select the modules that meet their needs for talent acquisition, talent management, core HR, benefits administration, payroll, time and attendance tracking and more. Visit us at arcoro.com .

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified financials and project management solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com .

