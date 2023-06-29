Tampa General Hospital Recognized as a Top 20 'Best Employer for New Graduates' by Forbes

The academic health system was ranked #1 in Florida and is the only organization in Forbes' health care and social category to be named.

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) — the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine — is among the top 20 employers for new graduates according to Forbes' 2023 "Best Employers for New Graduates" list of 300 companies. The academic health system was ranked #1 in Florida and is the only organization in Forbes' health care and social category to be named. Tampa General's inclusion on Forbes' list attests to its commitment to putting team members first and supporting personal and career growth at all levels of the organization.

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

"At Tampa General, we continue to prioritize the needs and growth of our team members by implementing training and offering professional development opportunities across all levels. As we continue to innovate and advance world-class care, we recognize the importance of seeding new talent and believe wholeheartedly in the value and new perspectives recent graduates can bring to the table," said John D. Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Team members can do their best work when they feel supported by the organization and secure in their career development, and this is especially true for recent graduates who are entering the professional workforce for the first time. I am proud that we have been recognized for creating a workplace where new graduates are able to flourish."

Awardees were selected based on the results of an independent survey of more than 28,000 U.S. young professionals who work for companies that employ at least 1,000 people. The survey focused on work-related issues and their experiences in the workplace. Participants were asked to rate the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to family and friends. They also assessed their employers according to the following:

Atmosphere & Development, Diversity

Image, Salary & Wage

Working Conditions

Workplace

"It is an honor to be included on Forbes' list as a 'Best Employer for New Graduates'. Creating an inclusive culture where all team members, including recent graduates, feel valued and supported is integral to the vision of Tampa General," said Qualenta Kivett, chief People and Talent Officer, Tampa General. "We are proud of our culture that welcomes new graduates and gives them a sense of belonging. We understand that we play an important role in supporting their success both professionally and personally over the course of their career, which is why we offer programs that support ongoing education, as well as, personal and career development, maintain competitive benefits and salaries, and incorporate the team member voice to support rapid change and innovation."

New graduates joining the Tampa General team are offered comprehensive support and opportunities, including:

Orientation — A comprehensive new team member orientation to provide graduates with insight into the Tampa General system and strategic priorities, followed by organizational training, and department-specific orientation focused on role-specific training and skills development.

Career mapping — Within the first six months, the academic health system encourages leaders and team members to engage in career mapping, which provides team members the opportunity to share and create plans around individual development with their leaders, based on their interests and aligned pathways so that they can grow in a way that is important to them.

Development opportunities — Since October 2023 , 33% of open positions have been filled by an internal candidate. With leadership support, Tampa General team members can take advantage of development opportunities, such as tuition repayment, skills certifications reimbursement, and options offered through various development pathways, such as the TGH|USF People Development Institute.

Creating professional pathways — Tampa General's Couris Family Administrative Fellowship Program provides executive fellowships for graduate students from across the country. Additionally, the hospital has increased the number of internships, clinical, and nonclinical rotation programs as well as established a program to expand the employment age to 16 and 17-year-olds to bridge the gap from volunteering and summer training programs to employment. An Excellence in Nursing Preceptor-to-Hire program is also available through the — Tampa General's Couris Family Administrative Fellowship Program provides executive fellowships for graduate students from across the country. Additionally, the hospital has increased the number of internships, clinical, and nonclinical rotation programs as well as established a program to expand the employment age to 16 and 17-year-olds to bridge the gap from volunteering and summer training programs to employment. An Excellence in Nursing Preceptor-to-Hire program is also available through the USF Health College of Nursing , a nurse residency program, and new graduate transition programs.

Tampa General's recognition as a "Best Employer for New Graduates" by Forbes is one of its several accolades for creating a positive environment for team members. They include:

Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The "Best Employers for New Graduates" 2023 title serves to reinforce an organization's standing as a company that has excellent opportunities for recent graduates. Tampa General and the rest of this year's "Best Employers for New Graduates" honorees are profiled online here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy

Senior Communications Specialist

(813) 844-7322 (direct)

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

ehardy@tgh.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital