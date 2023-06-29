Consuelo Mack WealthTrack: Focuses on investment and retirement strategies for the new era of higher interest rates, inflation and geopolitical unrest.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack: Focuses on investment and retirement strategies for the new era of higher interest rates, inflation and geopolitical unrest.

Season 19 launches June 30th nationwide with legendary investor Jeremy Grantham, known for identifying market bubbles and game changing market turns.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era of higher interest rates, elevated inflation, plus rising geopolitical tensions is upending the winning investment strategies of the last decade. With the advice of top money managers and financial advisors Consuelo Mack WealthTrack will help individuals meet their long-term goals of financial security. Season 19 premieres nationwide on public television beginning Friday, June 30 (check local listings) .

The new season opens with a rare interview with legendary value investor, Jeremy Grantham, who has accurately predicted major bull and bear market turning points. This year he discusses some slow developing trends he identified years ago that are now impacting the economy and markets including climate change and global shortages in labor and natural resources.

Future guests include a rare conversation with portfolio manager Gerry O'Reilly on what it takes to run the world's largest mutual fund, Vanguard's Total Stock Market Fund and why this "passlve" index fund requires very active management. And personal finance guru, Christine Benz will join us to discuss "all weather" investment strategies to help retirees survive turbulent markets.

"The financial assumptions of the last decade or more have been dramatically altered by higher inflation, elevated interest rates and the disruptions caused by deglobalization" says Mack. "Our roster of best-in-class guests will guide us through the changes and help our audience meet their long-term financial goals."

Launched in 2005, Consuelo Mack WealthTrack remains one of the only programs on television devoted to long-term diversified investing. An award-winning business journalist, Mack handpicks each guest based on their long-term track records, professional reputation and integrity to provide the best information about investing, personal finance and retirement planning amidst economic, market and political changes. USA Today praised Mack's interview style as "quietly intelligent, thoughtful and aimed at a well-informed audience."

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack is also seen on the WORLD channel, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack's website (http://wealthtrack.com) features full episode streams, exclusive video interviews and episode outtakes featuring special topics and analyses of guests' investments. The site also features podcasts with next generation "Financial Thought Leaders" and "Great Investors," and top ranked special research reports on economics, markets and strategy, Mack's "Action Point," guests' "One Investment" picks, and more. The ongoing special series, "Tearing Down the Pink Wall", features interviews with some of the most powerful women in finance providing career advice on how to make it on Wall Street.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack is a production of MackTrack Inc. and a presentation of The WNET Group. The series is distributed nationally by American Public Television. Consuelo Mack is executive producer and managing editor. For The WNET Group: Diane Masciale is vice president and general manager, WLIW21.

Funding is provided by ClearBridge Investments, First Eagle Investments, Royce Investment Partners, Baird, Matthews Asia, Strategas Asset Management, and Women Investing in Security and Education.

