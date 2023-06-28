TikTok Influencer Kat Stickler Joins Stur as an Investor and Owner

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stur , the leading natural water enhancer brand in the United States, is thrilled to announce that renowned TikTok influencer Kat Stickler has joined the company as an investor and owner. With a highly engaged and loyal following of over 10 million on TikTok alone, Kat's involvement is set to elevate Stur's brand awareness and accelerate growth.

As Neel Premkumar, CEO & Founder of Stur, says, "Kat has captured the hearts of millions of fans with her vibrant personality, wonderful sense of humor, and heartfelt transparency. Known for her commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, Kat's partnership with Stur is a natural fit. Her ability to connect with audiences and create engaging content will undoubtedly help raise awareness of Stur's mission to help people love water naturally. We are delighted to welcome Kat into the Stur family and look forward to the many ideas she will bring!"

"Joining the Stur team is an absolute dream come true," said Stickler. "I've been such a fan of the brand for so long, the fact that I can now add investor and owner to my resume is mindblowing."

"As a mom and someone who is constantly on the go, I am incredibly conscious of living a healthy lifestyle, not just for myself, but also for my daughter," Stickler continued. "Stur only uses real fruit so as someone who lives in Florida and is always trying to keep hydrated, keep my energy levels up and maintain a healthy lifestyle, adding Stur to my daily regime has been a game changer. I am so proud of this partnership and am thrilled to join the Stur family to help others enjoy the benefits of hydration also."

Stur has become a household name, known for its commitment to delivering healthy hydration with real fruit, better flavor. All 12 Stur flavors are zero sugar, zero calories, and made with only natural ingredients so consumers can enjoy deliciously-flavored water and stay hydrated throughout the day. As the #1 natural water enhancer brand, Stur has continued to gain significant recognition, including Amazon category best-seller status with over 23,000 5-star reviews.

Stur flavors range from classics like strawberry-watermelon, fruit punch, and lemonade to more unique options such as blue & blackberry, grape acai, and pomegranate cranberry, to electrolyte hydration-boosting options like black raspberry and strawberry lemonade.

For more information about Stur and its range of delicious flavors, please visit www.sturdrinks.com .

About Stur:

Stur is the #1 natural water enhancer in the United States, providing superior hydration with real fruit, better flavor. Each handheld bottle of Stur liquid concentrate flavors over 20 8oz. glasses of water, just squeeze to your desired taste! Stur comes in 14 delicious flavors, all made with natural ingredients, antioxidants, vitamins, and zero sugar/ zero calories, to help people drink more water and stay hydrated. Made by a father for his own family to love water naturally, Stur has captured the hearts of millions of Americans as their preferred water flavoring. Stur is a best-selling drink mix on Amazon.com, with over 23,000 5-star reviews, and is also available in grocery and mass stores nationwide in the drink mix aisle.

About Kat Stickler:

Kat Stickler is an American TikTok star who quickly gained international popularity after a series of comedic and heart warming videos went viral on her account @katstickler. Having experienced many of life's unexpected challenges including being a young mom and going through a public divorce, Kat built a highly engaged and loyal following based on kindness, honesty, integrity, courage and most of all, lots and lots of laughter. Today, having amassed almost 12 million followers across all of her platforms, Kat has been featured on E! News, Buzzfeed, US Weekly, Barstool Sports, The Today Show and is a regular panelist on Maggie and The Moms. Kat can be followed on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube on @katstickler.

