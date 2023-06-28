PCA SKIN Launches Breakthrough Advancement in Anti-Aging Technology with Pro-Max Age Renewal

Patent-pending Micro Growth Factor Technology penetrates 10x deeper than conventional growth factors** with proven clinical results in just 1 week

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCA SKIN, the authority in professional peels also renowned for their award-winning, science-backed at-home daily care product portfolio, announces their most innovative and advanced launch to date: Pro-Max Age Renewal, a breakthrough anti-aging serum that is clinically proven to lift and firm the appearance of skin by 60%*, smooth visible lines and coarse wrinkles by 40%* as well as deliver visibly fuller skin with 58% improvement in plumping the look of the skin* with results starting in just one week.

To further their expertise in professional advanced skincare formulations, PCA SKIN's parent company CP Skin Health Group, a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive, conducted an experiment with NASA aboard the International Space Station to investigate the effect of microgravity on skin's physiology. Dr. Cady Coleman, Retired NASA Astronaut, STEM Advocate and Colgate Innovation Advisor shared that, "the experiment studied the difference in skin health and aging between Earth and the weightless environment of space called microgravity. Through these studies on the International Space Station, researchers found that the lack of gravity had a negative impact on the skin's overall health and also stimulated the rate of skin aging."

Powered by the brand's unique patent-pending Micro Growth Factor Technology (MGF), this breakthrough formulation is designed to help enhance collagen production and diminish advanced signs of aging. While conventional growth factors sit on the surface of the skin, the MGF technology in Pro-Max Age Renewal penetrates the skin 10x deeper** to provide advanced results in reducing the appearance of sagging, loss of volume, lack of firmness, and wrinkles in the skin. During the experiment, space travel resulted in higher levels of the MMP1 protein in the skin tissue model, which causes collagen to decrease. Pro-Max Age Renewal is clinically proven to stimulate collagen and diminish advanced signs of aging, giving it the potential to combat the effects of increased MMP1 levels associated with aging and space travel.

"Pro-Max Age Renewal is the most scientifically advanced skincare product I have had the privilege to work on over the course of my decades long career," said Dr. Lia Arvanitidou, VP of Global Research and Development at Colgate-Palmolive. "Based on the findings from the NASA experiment, Pro-Max Age Renewal can help mitigate gravitational stressors and bring the skin cells back to a healthy stage. In other words, our revolutionary anti-aging serum surpasses similar leading products in clinical studies, treating daily skincare concerns such as deep expression lines and wrinkles, as well as loss of elasticity and volume, while being suitable for all skin types. We tested all the biomarkers known to be impacted today, and hope to identify new biomarkers through this research to inform the design of future skincare products."

PCA SKIN's state-of-the-art MGF technology consists of four unique signal tripeptides to help enhance the skin's collagen production. This advanced peptide technology works in multiple ways to support keratinocyte production, aid in fibroblast proliferation, and increase collagen production. In addition to MGF, key ingredients include Organic Kangaroo Paw Flower Extract, an organic material that delivers a rapid reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin, as well as Skin-firming Biopolymers, a biopolymer matrix embedded with micro-algae that provides instant skin firming. Pro-Max Age Renewal's cutting-edge formulation puts it lightyears ahead of award-winning anti-aging serums that also utilize a growth factor blend, based on clinical studies.

"For over 30 years, PCA SKIN has been a trusted innovator in the development of cutting edge, professional treatments and daily care products with a commitment to continually pushing the boundaries of formulations and skin transformation," said Joanna Zucker, CEO of CP Skin Health. "Pro-Max Age Renewal, developed over 10 years, has the unique ability to quickly diminish signs of aging, maximize results and fill a void in an anti-aging skincare regimen: skin elasticity. The science behind Pro-Max Age Renewal and advancements from the International Space Station experiment are allowing us to reimagine skin health for all people."

PCA SKIN's Pro-Max Age Renewal retails for $219 and is available on their website and through physicians and licensed skin care professionals throughout the United States. For more information on PCA SKIN, visit pcaskin.com.

*24-week data on file at PCA SKIN. N=47

**Defined as conventional growth factors with average of 155 amino acids (17 KD molecular weight)

ABOUT PCA SKIN®

For 30 years, PCA SKIN® has pioneered and perfected the science of skin health. We create individualized solutions to deliver dramatic, visible results, starting with our transformative chemical peels. Our professional peel treatments bring effective skincare solutions into the future, ensuring the best results are achieved for every skin type and concern. Today, we serve over 13,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with professional treatments and daily care products sold in over 35 countries, delivering the most scientifically-advanced formulations for better stability, delivery, and above all, efficacy. We know skin health is personal, so we put our best into helping customers feel their best. Discover your professional PCA SKIN® experience at www.pcaskinpro.com . For consumers: www.pcaskin.com .

