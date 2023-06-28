Most Apps and Online Platforms Used by Kids Are Likely Sharing and Selling Their Data, According to a New Report from Common Sense Media

An analysis of the privacy policies of over 200 popular apps and online platforms found that nearly three-quarters are monetizing kids' and families' personal information in some way.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Common Sense Media released a comprehensive report that reveals that hundreds of popular apps and online platforms used by kids and families are likely sharing and selling kids' personal data, even as state privacy laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) prohibit selling consumer data without notice and the ability to opt out.

The " 2023 State of Kids' Privacy " report analyzed the privacy practices of over 200 apps and platforms and found that nearly three-quarters (73%) are still monetizing kids' and families' personal information in some way, such as tracking behavior and sharing that data with advertisers. This year, amendments to the CCPA expanded the definition of selling data to include practices like tracking users' behavior and sharing that data with advertisers for profit. That includes the use of third-party tracking technologies, tracking users across the internet, and creating advertising behavioral profiles for commercial purposes. The report found that a majority of the apps and online platforms reviewed are either not in compliance with the new CPRA's definition of "selling or sharing" data or are not being transparent about how they are really monetizing data.

"This report reinforces what we've been saying for nearly 20 years. The tech industry can't be trusted to self-regulate, and they continue to exploit kids' and families' data for commercial purposes, all while claiming they want to protect our privacy," said James P. Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media. "These apps and online platforms are intentionally misleading consumers about how their data is being used, and in many cases are not being fully transparent about their data collection practices. So there's no way for parents or caregivers to know if the products their kids are using are protecting their privacy. This is why Congress needs to pass a comprehensive privacy law now."

This report's findings—as well as a recently proposed settlement by the FTC that found Amazon misled consumers about deleting kids' Alexa voice data forever—underscore the importance of privacy concerns for families. Consumer surveys show that a high percentage of Americans admit they don't know how their data is used and feel helpless to do anything about companies' use of their personal data.

"We need to hold companies accountable when they don't follow the rules or when they mislead consumers by saying they don't sell data," said Girard Kelly, head of privacy at Common Sense Media. "If companies can say one thing but do another, that's unfair and deceptive to parents and caregivers, because it impacts their decision-making ability—and the practice is not reasonably avoidable if nearly three-quarters of the industry are monetizing data in some way."

Consumers want more control over their personal data and privacy, especially parents, caregivers, and educators who want to make informed decisions for themselves and to ensure the safety of the products that their children and students use. State privacy laws like the CCPA and CPRA are meaningful first steps for consumers to regain control over how their data is used, but holding tech companies accountable in being transparent and honest about their privacy practices is paramount.

Parents, caregivers, and educators can use Common Sense Media's free privacy ratings to get detailed information about the privacy practices of apps and online platforms to help make informed decisions.

A copy of the full report and findings can be downloaded here .

