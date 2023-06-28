Gale Named "Ongoing Education Solution Provider of the Year" in 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Recognized for Driving Innovation in Personalized Learning and Upskilling with Gale Presents: Udemy

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is pleased to announce that its online learning platform, Gale Presents: Udemy has been selected as winner of the "Ongoing Education Solution Provider of the Year" award in the fifth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards program recognizes technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in educational technology solutions across the globe.

Gale Wins “Ongoing Education Solution Provider of the Year” in 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards (PRNewswire)

This award underscores our commitment to helping individuals and organizations achieve their learning & upskilling goals

Gale Presents: Udemy provides public library cardholders access to more than 20,000 continuously updated, on-demand video courses across a variety of categories such as business, technology, design and personal enrichment. Courses are taught by highly-regarded instructors and offer a customized educational experience for those who are looking to learn new technologies and skills to stay relevant in an ever-changing workforce. Additionally, nearly half of the course collection is taught by subject matter experts in their native language, enabling patrons to learn and upskill in their preferred language.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the 'Ongoing Education Solution Provider of the Year' by EdTech Breakthrough," said Shawn Clark, senior vice president of Gale's domestic learning business. "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative resources that help individuals and organizations achieve their learning and upskilling goals. Our partnership with Udemy has allowed us to offer an unparalleled learning experience, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this exciting new era in education."

This year's EdTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 different countries throughout the world. All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the EdTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

For more information about Gale Presents: Udemy visit our Online Learning Patron Portal.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

Follow Gale on:

EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale, part of Cengage Group

248-378-3376

kayla.siefker@cengage.com

(PRNewsfoto/Gale, part of Cengage Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gale, part of Cengage Group