JOINTLY'S "SPARK" LAUNCHES AS THE WORLD'S FIRST PURPOSEFUL CANNABIS CONSUMPTION AI

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly , a leading cannabis discovery and software company, today announced the launch of "Spark", a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence model designed to help people find success with cannabis through purposeful consumption.

Spark has been meticulously trained using hundreds of medically-reviewed, science-backed, and data-driven articles published in Jointly Magazine over the past five years. It's informed by the collective wisdom of over half a million unique cannabis experiences shared on the Jointly app , where cannabis consumers track their consumption in pursuit of their ideal experience.

"Spark is a major step forward in our mission to empower people to improve their lives through purposeful cannabis consumption," said David Kooi, CEO and Co-Founder of Jointly. "By incorporating accurate, unbiased, and experiential information, we are striving to ensure that everyone, from newcomers to long-time users, can trust and benefit from the knowledge Spark provides."

Despite growing public acceptance, cannabis remains largely misunderstood. Spark is intended to educate consumers by offering reliable and meaningful information, so that more people can explore confidently, safely, and responsibly. Spark covers a spectrum of cannabis wellness topics including the 12 goals for cannabis use, 9 possible side effects, and the 15 factors that can impact individual experiences.

Although Spark's goal is to educate and inform, its recommendations should in no way be construed as a substitute for medical advice or used for the purpose of diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, or prevention of any disease.

"Cannabis, consumed purposefully, has the potential to enhance wellbeing and contribute positively to our lives. We demonstrated this in the Theory of Purposeful Cannabis Consumption , where we proved that the stigma against cannabis is unfounded," explains Kooi. "Spark, likewise, is free from the lingering stigma - unlike other publicly available AI models. When humans break free from unfounded biases, we grow. We expect Spark will do the same. Our vision for Spark goes far beyond its current capabilities."

Consumers can meet Spark here: jointlybetter.com/spark

About Jointly

Jointly is the cannabis discovery company. Powered by a proprietary data platform, the company was created on the premise that purposeful cannabis consumption is the key to unlocking a better you. Cannabis enthusiasts use the platform to discover new products and reflect on their experiences to reveal insights that help them reach their goals. Their product ratings power Jointly's goal-specific cannabis product recommendation engine. That engine helps cannabis retailers sell more cannabis to more people more easily, for all the great reasons people shop and consume.

For additional information, visit jointlybetter.com .

