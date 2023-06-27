eMoney Advisor Launches New Website with Refreshed Brand Experience

The refreshed emoneyadvisor.com offers visitors a streamlined path to understanding the 23-year-old fintech company's products, services, people and values

RADNOR, Pa., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, recently launched a redesigned corporate website with a refreshed brand experience that reflects the company's commitment to helping advisors and enterprises provide personalized planning at scale. Site visitors can explore features within eMoney's planning platform, peruse its award-winning training, coaching and support services, view client testimonials and advisor resources, get a glimpse into eMoney culture, and more.

"We created our new site first and foremost with the advisor in mind, offering a more streamlined experience and easy-to-navigate functionality for finding relevant product information and educational resources" said Rachel Eccles, senior vice president of marketing at eMoney. "We think after exploring the new site, visitors will really get a sense for who we are at eMoney and our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our clients."

The content was thoughtfully curated based on eMoney research of advisors' needs. The new site provides a more user-friendly and engaging experience for financial professionals, including:

A clear user journey that reflects product offerings

A Why eMoney? section that highlights main differentiators

resource center with case studies, eMoney news, and upcoming webinars and events such as the with case studies, eMoney news, and upcoming webinars and events such as the 2023 eMoney Summit

The design of the site represents eMoney's brand attributes of innovation, collaboration and agility with a focus on the advisor experience. The style, icons and color palette were designed to be clean and sophisticated, ensuring effortless usability for visitors.

The revamped website also highlights eMoney's culture with a new video capturing the eMoney employee experience, detailed leadership bios, job seeker tools, employee testimonials and information on benefits and other perks.

"We want to ensure all users who visit our website find the information they are looking for and have a better understanding of the eMoney brand," said Eccles.

eMoney's updated site went live on June 22. Visit emoneyadvisor.com to view the new site.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.8 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

