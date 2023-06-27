eDreams ODIGEO excels as a tech employer of choice as it is named 'Best Company to Work For' for second consecutive year

eDreams ODIGEO excels as a tech employer of choice as it is named 'Best Company to Work For' for second consecutive year

The Company stands out as the only subscription platform featured in the Forbes' ranking of 'Best Companies to Work For'.

The accolade further strengthens eDreams ODIGEO's position as a top tech employer in Europe , with innovation teams based across several European tech hubs.

Key to the Company's growth is 'Prime', the world's first travel subscription programme, which has topped 4.6 million members and on track to 7.25 million by 2025.

The Company is ahead of schedule to deliver on its 2025 plans to expand its tech force by 50%.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO ("The Company"), the world's leading travel subscription company and one of Europe's largest e-commerce firms, proudly announces its recognition as one of Spain's 'Best Companies to Work For' by Forbes magazine for the second year running.

The recognition demonstrates the company's exceptional ability to cultivate and engage its workforce. In fact, engagement levels among the Company's team members continue to soar, with a remarkable 9 out of 10 'eDOers' recommending the company as a great place to work. eDreams ODIGEO employs 1,440 people with 59 nationalities and operates in a working system aimed at driving flexibility and employee creativity.

eDreams ODIGEO stands out as the only subscription platform featured in the prestigious 'Best Companies to Work For.' This distinction highlights eDO's unique position within the rapidly growing subscription economy, which in the last 11 years has experienced remarkable growth with 17% CAGR (compound annual growth rate), nearly four times more than traditional businesses. The Company's strong growth trajectory and reputation as a market leader make it a very attractive choice for individuals looking to contribute to and thrive within a cutting-edge, expanding organization.

With a steadfast commitment to attracting and harnessing top-tier talent, the Company continues to fortify its tech capabilities across multiple European locations. In line with this objective, it recently established a new tech lab in Milan. By consistently investing in technology and forging strategic partnerships, the Company remains at the forefront of innovation particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). A testament to this is the fact that the company's AI models currently generate an average of 1.8 billion daily predictions. Leveraging its proprietary platform, the Company processes over 100 million user searches daily, consolidating an extensive array of travel options from nearly 700 global airlines. Moreover, in May this year, eDO announced a partnership with Google Cloud to combine its own AI capabilities with that of Google Cloud to drive further innovation and enhance the customer experience.

The Forbes ranking comes as the Company continues to grow its subscription business with 4.6 million subscribers.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We are thrilled to once again be recognised as a top tech employer, which underscores our commitment to fostering excellence in the workplace. With the best international talent on our team, we are poised for continued growth and success. Attracting exceptional team members is a key pillar of our strategy, and this achievement reflects our growing appeal as a leading subscription-based business. We are immensely proud of eDOers, who have an amazing ability to innovate and create a highly motivational agreement".

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 20 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped 4.6 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

View original content:

SOURCE eDreams ODIGEO