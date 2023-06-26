WORLD-RENOWNED BARTENDER JULIO CABRERA LAUNCHES NEW SUPER-PREMIUM BRAND SACRIFICIO CIGARS

The award-winning hospitality icon will debut his exquisite portfolio of handmade, super-premium cigars this July at PCA 2023

MIAMI, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned "Maestro Cantinero" (master bartender) and 50 Best Bars Icon Award 2023 winner Julio Cabrera announces the official launch of his new super-premium boutique cigar brand Sacrificio Cigars, made-by distinguished Nicaraguan-based cigar producer Oliva Cigar Co.

Launching in a segment estimated to total $22.43 billion globally in 20231 Sacrificio Cigars is Cabrera's first official venture into the cigar industry, inspired by his deep Cuban heritage, hospitality culture and passion for fine cigars. Whether it's for a gift, vacation, or a trip to the golf course, each Sacrificio cigar is made to be enjoyed during any special occasion.

An homage to Julio's father's legacy of relentless perseverance and innovation, Sacrificio is named after Julio's family bar "Café El Sacrificio" in Cuba and takes inspiration from the deep Cuban culture to embrace a new generation's ritual, celebration and joy of smoking a fine cigar.

"Throughout my life, I have admired my father's love for cigars, so my vision for Sacrificio Cigars became dedicated to honoring my family's strong Cuban heritage and our rich cultural traditions," said Cabrera. "To ensure the highest quality, we've partnered with award winning Oliva Cigar Co. to create a super-premium line of cigars made with the finest tobaccos and an exceptional, unique taste profile to elevate the smoking experience for beginners and connoisseurs alike."

Proudly based in Nicaragua, Oliva Cigar Co. also has Cuban roots, and is the second largest grower of Cuban-seed tobacco, with access to the highest-quality tobacco from around the world.

Manufactured at Tabacalera Oliva de Nicaragua S.A. in Esteli, each blend in the official Sacrificio Cigar portfolio boasts a flavorful, complex and well-balanced taste profile, and has been hand-picked by Cabrera himself to be enjoyed with suggested pairings of coffee, cocktails and premium spirits.

The cigar portfolio offers four super-premium vitolas (Robusto, Lancero, Torpedo, and Double Toro):

Junior : Robusto

Elegante : Lancero

Maestro : Torpedo

El Caballo: Double Toro

Sacrificio Cigars will be making its debut at PCA 2023 (July 7-11) in Las Vegas, followed by widespread availability across key markets in the United States and United Kingdom.

"While Sacrificio Cigars enters the world as a super-premium boutique brand secured with the highly respected Oliva Cigar Co., it is only the ground floor of culture creation for Sacrificio," said Cabrera. "This is only the first step in merging my love for the hospitality world with the growing craft of cigar enjoyment. We are creating a brand empire focused on celebrating authentic connections and embracing the simplest joys, and we can't wait to share what's coming next."

About Sacrificio Cigars

Sacrificio Cigars by Julio Cabrera is a portfolio of handmade, super-premium cigars made-by Nicaraguan-based cigar producer, Oliva Cigar Co. Sacrificio Cigars™ is one part of a Sacrificio brand empire that will span Julio's multiple passions for celebrating authentic connections and embracing the simplest joys. To learn more about Sacrificio Cigars and any upcoming news, visit www.sacrificiocigars.com .

