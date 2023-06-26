Revolutionize Your Restaurant This Summer: How aerMist Transforms Patio Dining and Slashes Soaring Costs

Smart high-pressure misting system optimizes restaurant's summer operations and profits

PLANO, Texas, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest trend report from the National Restaurant Association, most consumers—84% of respondents—seek memorable culinary experiences when they dine out. High-pressure misting systems from aerMist are helping restaurateurs enhance these occasions for patio patrons despite rising summer temperatures. The innovative technology can lower temperatures by up to 20 degrees, creating the ideal atmosphere without humidity of traditional systems.

Smart high-pressure misting systems from aerMist optimize restaurant summer operations and profits. Pictured: aerMist in action at Fairview Farmers restaurant in Fairview, Texas. (PRNewswire)

Additionally, while demand for outdoor dining increases during sunny weather, restaurateurs are having to look for ways to offset rising costs like food prices, so optimizing space to allow for more customers without cutting into profits is vital for business. Fortunately, aerMist's sleek design can seamlessly be integrated into any patio space, thus maximizing valuable space for more diners—and increasing profits—while preserving a restaurant's intrinsic design elements that enrich the overall atmosphere. The system is also quiet, allowing diners to enjoy a lively conversation while dining alfresco.

As for comfort, the mister's modulated settings use less water compared to other systems on the market, thus keeping diners and furniture dry. The controlled water usage also contributes to reduced restaurant overhead costs and an increased bottom line.

"Restaurateurs consider aerMist as the secret to perfecting patio experiences and helping with profits this summer," says Jelena Medic, co-founder of aerMist. "Our cooling solution enables owners to focus on what they do best: making great food and providing the backdrop for an entertaining afternoon or evening that brings diners back time and time again."

The misters are easy to use for staff that is stretched thin or at peak service times, thanks to the user-friendly app that is compatible with any tablet or smartphone. With just a tap, diners can stay cool and comfortable while dining outside with loved ones.

About aerMist

aerMist is the first high pressure cooling system for homes and restaurants that offers user-friendly technology to lower the temperature of outdoor spaces up to 20 degrees. The Plano, Texas-based company was founded in 2021 by Boris and Jelena Medic when the couple couldn't find an affordable and effective cooling solution for their home's patio and outdoor kitchen. In addition, aerMist systems are eco-friendly, minimizing water use with a sleek design that maximizes space. To learn more about aerMist, visit aerMist.com.

