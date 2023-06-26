Goode Health Introduces Expert Panel of Medical Advisors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goode Health, a purpose-driven health and wellness company dedicated to revolutionizing lives through simple, effective, and science-based solutions, announces today a team of medical and nutrition experts joining the company in leadership roles, as well as the appointment of a Medical Advisory Board. This team of experts will support Goode Health's focus on developing best-in-class nutrition products as they guide product formulations, identify clinically studied key ingredients (like polyphenols), help apply clinical study results, optimize our testing and health dashboards to enhance their effectiveness, and support the company's commitment to improve health among Americans.

Goode Health introduces its team of medical experts. (PRNewswire)

The company's team of experts includes two on-staff experts and three consulting advisors:

Bob Arnot, MD, is the Chief Medical Officer for Goode Health. He is the former chief medical editor and special foreign correspondent for NBC News. He has worked at multiple labs, including Joslin Research Lab for Diabetes at Harvard University, Pulmonary Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital, Biomechanics Lab at MIT, and Exercise Physiology Lab at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. Arnot's extensive experience in the medical and health professions makes him one of the most recognized names in the field. He has collaborated with notable media outlets such as CBS, Fox News, CNN, and Discovery, and is the author of 14 books on nutrition and diet.

"As a medical professional, I've always strived to find innovative solutions that truly make a difference in people's lives," said Arnot. "I'm looking forward to contributing to Goode Health as we develop innovations to optimize health and promote well-being in a way that makes it accessible, affordable and simple."

Alyssa Paglia, RD, CLT, is the Director of Nutrition for Goode Health. Paglia is a highly accomplished registered dietitian with a background working in hospital settings, including as an Advanced Practice Clinical Dietitian and Certified Nutrition Support Clinician (CNSC) at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. Now in private practice in Colorado, she specializes in functional nutrition, immunonutrition and digestive disease management.

Eric Rimm, SCD, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University and professor of medicine at the Harvard Medical School, is internationally recognized for his extensive work on the health effects of moderate alcohol consumption, whole grains, micronutrients, and polyphenols. Rimm's contributions have significantly advanced our understanding of the impact of nutrition on overall well-being.

David C. Nieman, DrPH, FACSM, a professor in the Department of Biology at Appalachian State University and director of the Human Performance Lab at the North Carolina Research Campus, has led numerous groundbreaking studies that have shed light on the relationship between exercise, nutrition, and immune function. His discoveries have demonstrated the positive impact of moderate exercise and specific nutritional interventions on immune response and overall health.

Ariel Winn, MD, an assistant professor and pediatrician at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School has done extensive research on enhancing pediatric healthcare and physician training, with nearly 40 publications to her name. Dr. Winn is an expert in critically reviewing science and data and brings her passion for nutrition to all of her work.

To learn more about Goode Health's revolutionary product and the extensive research behind all of its ingredients, visit the brand's website at www.goodehealth.com.

About Goode Health

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Goode Health, LLC is a purpose-driven health and wellness company on a mission to create simple, effective, and science-based solutions to help people live a longer and healthier life. Goode Health develops innovative products that bridge the gap between convenience and optimal health, in a way that is accessible to all. The company's customized smoothie mix, packed with protein, fiber, SUPRshield™ polyphenols, and CORE8™ Micronutrients, is designed to combat nutrient hunger gaps in individuals, delivering the ultimate nutrition experience for those seeking a healthier lifestyle. For more information, visit www.goodehealth.com, look for us on Facebook and Instagram (@mygoodehealth) or email at hello@goodehealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goode Health