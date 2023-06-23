Amerijet International Airlines reaches agreement with their Pilots represented by ALPA

MIAMI, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, pilots at Amerijet, represented by the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA), voted in favor of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The vote comes after Amerijet's leadership team and ALPA agreed to the terms, which include new pay rates and work rules that would increase schedule flexibility.

"I want to thank the negotiating teams and ALPA for their efforts in reaching this agreement that recognizes our pilots' contributions," said Amerijet's CEO, Tim Strauss. "The union agreement will provide job security for our pilots and allows us to focus on the future with our vision to be the go-to-world-class cargo carrier of choice."

"This new contract reiterates what many of us have known for decades, Amerijet is a great place to work and spend a career as a pilot," added Amerijet's Chief Pilot, Mike Meyer.

Amerijet has rapidly grown its fleet during the past three years and now operates a fleet of 24 Boeing 757 and 767 cargo jets as it expands its scheduled service and subcontracted flights to Europe and Asia.

With almost 50 years of experience in the air cargo industry, Amerijet operates its dedicated fleet of freighters from its primary hub at the Miami International Airport to destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America and Europe. Amerijet's portfolio of worldwide scheduled, long–term and short–term ACMI and CMI charter services provide seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time-sensitive, valuable, hazardous material, temperature-controlled, and other commodity types.

