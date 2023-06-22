Smile's Home Compostable Pod Named Honorable Mention For US Plastics Pact Award

DARIEN, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Plastics Pact recognized Smile Compostable Solutions' home compostable coffee pod compatible with Nespresso Original brewers as an honorable mention in its second annual Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award. The U.S. Plastics Pact partners with Walmart to showcase companies that are eliminating problematic and unnecessary plastic packaging while taking actions to ensure that 100% of plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Smile's Home Compostable Pod Named Honorable Mention (PRNewswire)

Smile is no stranger to this award. Its commercially compostable coffee pods compatible with Keurig brewers won the compostability category in 2022. The company is the leading compostable materials supplier of coffee pod systems, bags, straws and foodware. Smile separates itself from competitors through a key difference: it offers a scalable, certified and fully developed compostable innovation available now for the marketplace.

In order to achieve necessary third-party certification for compostable items, each individual component (pod, filter, lid, adhesive and inks) must be certified separately and then certified as a whole. By selling the pod as a system, Smile offers brands a turn-key solution to go fully compostable on all packaging materials. Its patented, plant-based material is well-certified and easy to adopt.

Third-party certification is necessary for a circular economy to thrive and demand for communication via packaging is increasing. Smile's pods are clearly labeled, so users know appropriate end of life. All of the company's customers are required to sign a contract on claims to prevent greenwashing on marketing/packaging. This mandates that customer packaging always displays where to find commercial composters and does not display any claims of biodegradation. It also ensures that Smile's customers each register with their own Biodegradable Products Institute number.

Composting a coffee pod that is fully certified and proven to work ensures the greatest value retention once the pod is used. Plastic pods are challenging to recycle due to their small size and need to remove the coffee grounds and lids for proper disposal. Given the growth of the coffee pod market, having a compostable option on the marketplace is a game changer. Smile is proud to be recognized by the U.S. Plastics Pact and Walmart Circularity Connector as a business making strides to advance sustainable packaging solutions.

"Smile is excited to be recognized as the best compostable coffee pods by these sustainable leaders," says CEO Michael Sands. "This helps validate to our customers that we have products that can help them reach their ESG and sustainability goals of tomorrow, today."

© 2023, Smile Coffee Werks

Smile Coffee Werks and the green coffee pod are U.S. registered trademarks of Smile Beverage Werks, LLC. All rights reserved. Smile is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by Nespresso or Keurig Dr Pepper. Commercial composting facilities may not exist in your area. Visit FindAComposter.com or CompostNow.org to find a compost facility near you!

About Smile Beverage Werks PBC

Smile Beverage Werks, PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation d/b/a Smile Compostable Solutions. Smile utilizes its best-in-class compostable materials for solutions in food packaging, including single-use coffee pods, straws and bags. Founded by Michael Sands and Frank Schuster, Smile's compostable pods won the first-ever U.S. Plastics Pact Sustainable Packaging Innovation Award. Smile produces all plant-based, compostable and carbon neutral products. Follow Smile on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smile Beverage Werks PBC