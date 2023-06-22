RBC Charity Day for the Kids donates US$5 million to over 60 youth-focused charities around the globe

RBC Capital Markets hosts its annual global Charity Day celebration

Celebrations held by RBC Capital Markets employees in Canada , the U.S., the U.K., France , Germany , Spain , Netherlands , Singapore , Japan , Hong Kong , Australia , Barbados , and the Bahamas

US$5 million donated to over 60 charities worldwide

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Capital Markets hosted its annual RBC Charity Day for the Kids event yesterday, uniting over 6,400 employees in 24 cities around the globe in celebration of its culture of philanthropy and giving back. More than 60 youth-focused charities joined employees activities including charity presentations and floor walks throughout the day, which concluded with a US$5 million donation to the charities.

"We firmly believe that our success is measured not only by financial performance, but by the positive influence that we have on the community," said Derek Neldner, CEO & group head, RBC Capital Markets. "We are immensely grateful to partner with remarkable charitable organizations that are making a tangible difference in the lives of children, young people, and their families, and also to our employees and clients for their tremendous support and engagement."

RBC is committed to helping clients thrive and communities prosper, and fundamental to that is building long-lasting, productive partnerships with charities that empower children and youth, and support them and their families through difficulties such as poverty, physical and mental ill-health, with facilitating end-of-life care for terminally ill children, and much more.

Each year, RBC makes significant charitable contributions and employees dedicate thousands of volunteering hours to support charity partners. In 2015, its Capital Markets division established RBC Charity Day for the Kids as a day to recognize the crucial work of youth-focused charities in the communities it operates. Formerly known as RBC Trade for the Kids, the event has expanded rapidly since its inception, reaching more corners of the globe than ever before, and benefitting more than 140 charity partners with over US$30 million in total donations to date.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Capital Markets

The most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments around the globe recognize RBC Capital Markets as an innovative, trusted partner with an in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking, and finance. We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, which collectively encompasses 81% of the global investment banking fee pool (Dealogic Analytics, criteria based on completion date between January 31, 2023 - April 30, 2023). We are a Top 10 Global Investment Bank, with over 6,400 employees across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region in 63 offices and 18 countries, collectively serving over 19,500 clients worldwide in over 100 countries. Learn more at rbccm.com.

