Moatable Announces Name Change from Renren Inc. to Moatable, Inc.

PHOENIX, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moatable, Inc. ("Moatable" or the "Company") (NYSE: MTBL) (formerly Renren Inc.) announced today that it has officially changed its corporate name from Renren Inc. to Moatable, Inc.

The Company has made all filings made with the SEC and the new corporate name is effective immediately. The Company has retired its prior ticker symbol RENN and will trade under MTBL effective today, June 22, 2023. To learn more, please visit www.moatable.com or contact ir@moatable-inc.com.

About Moatable Inc.

Moatable, Inc. incubates, acquires, and builds category-leading vertical industry SaaS businesses. The Company majority holds several U.S.-based SaaS businesses including Chime Technologies, Inc. ( www.chime.me ) an all-in-one CRM and sales acceleration platform designed to help real estate professionals close more deals faster, and Trucker Path, Inc. ( www.truckerpath.com ), a suite of applications commercial truck drivers use to plan trips, navigate while on-the-road, and operate their business. Both vertical SaaS businesses serve segments in industries with multi-million participants. Moatable's ADSs, each currently representing 45 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, are traded on NYSE.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Moatable may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Moatable's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Moatable does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE Moatable, Inc.