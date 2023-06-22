LashKind Launches Innovative Franchise Opportunity in the U.S., Celebrates First Signed Agreement

Emerging Beauty Franchise Fills Niche in $571B Industry with Unveiling of an Aggressive Franchise Development Strategy

TORONTO , June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LashKind, an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, announces the launch of its franchise opportunity in markets across the country. The emerging franchise is grounded in the success of Canadian-based MYNC Beauty Inc., which was acquired by the original blow dry bar franchise Blo Blow Dry Bar in October 2022. Now, the category disrupter is bringing LashKind to the masses.

Primed to become a leader in its space and within franchising, LashKind is designed to stand out in an industry that is experiencing rapid growth. Tapping into the proven business model of Blo Blow Dry Bar that spans more than 100 locations with 40 more in various stages of development, the model for LashKind has been engineered to set franchisees up for success with a suite of turnkey support.

"We're excited to offer experienced and aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to join our family to bring the LashKind experience to beauty and lash lovers everywhere," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind. "With Blo's success in the beauty and wellness space, our experienced leadership team, and a proven franchise system, LashKind is ready to roll out with strength across the U.S. We've already seen vast interest from our existing Blo franchisees which serves as a testament to their confidence in LashKind."

With the beauty industry valued at more than $571B and the lash industry projected to double its $1.36B value over the next decade, it is an opportune time to join LashKind. An added asset for franchisees, LashKind will have multiple revenue streams with a number of services including: lash extensions, lash lifts; lash tints; brow and full-face waxing; brow and full-face threading; brow lamination; and brow tints. There will also be retail products to help extend the life of each service, a robust membership program to drive predictable, recurring revenue, and gift cards.

The emerging brand has already signed its first franchise agreement, putting it on a positive trajectory to make its mark in the U.S. Making history is Lynn Maggio-Fleer, a serial entrepreneur, who will bring the nation's first LashKind location to Mount Pleasant, SC. With a background in marketing and entrepreneurship, Maggio-Fleer is also an existing franchisee with Blo Blow Dry Bar, owning one location in Mount Pleasant. Maggio-Fleer's LashKind will be in Patriots Plaza at 889 Houston Northcutt Blvd., just a few doors down from her Blo Blow Dry Bar.

Maggio-Fleer boasts more than 20 years of experience as a business owner, and several specifically within the beauty industry. She previously owned a blow dry bar in Alabama before joining the Blo system as well as various startups, ranging from a cosmetic line to local art studios. While Maggio-Fleer's experience will be an asset to her location, LashKind provides the resources and support for all franchisees to fuel their own path to success.

"It's an honor to be the first LashKind franchisee and I'm proud the leadership team trusts me to open the first location," added Maggio-Fleer. "Having such a raw passion for the beauty industry, I couldn't be more excited to grow our portfolio. There is an immense synergy between Blo and LashKind – from the clientele to staff to overall services. I have been so happy with the support system and business model of Blo, and we're confident they have given us the blueprint to have repeated success with LashKind."

LashKind is a collective of beauty lovers – who also know that beauty means business. Its mission is to make guests look and feel beautiful by providing fun and fabulous bar environments, expertly delivered services and high-quality products, while helping ensure their natural lashes and brows remain healthy.

LashKind is currently seeking aspiring and experienced entrepreneurs to stake their claim in this exploding sector. For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit lashkindfranchise.com/contact-us.

