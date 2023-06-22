Jiffy Lube & Good Humor team up to offer complimentary, preventive maintenance to ice cream truck owners to help keep them on the road this summer

HOUSTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising operating costs impacting the future of ice cream trucks, Jiffy Lube and Good Humor have teamed up to help lessen the burden and expenses local truck owners face. Through the 'Keep Summer Rolling' program, Jiffy Lube and Good Humor are working to ensure that the iconic symbol of the season, the neighborhood ice cream truck, stays on the road and in communities this summer season and beyond.

Jiffy Lube and Good Humor Collaborate to 'Keep Summer Rolling' by Supporting Ice Cream Truck Drivers Around the Country (PRNewswire)

Beginning today, any ice cream truck that meets the Jiffy Lube vehicle qualifications can apply for a complimentary maintenance voucher that can be used at participating Jiffy Lube locations while supplies last. To celebrate this collaboration, Jiffy Lube and Good Humor are hosting Ice Cream Socials at participating Jiffy Lubes around the country where customers will be able to enjoy complimentary Good Humor ice cream, giveaways and more throughout the summer season!

"Summer is a busy travel time for consumers, as well as ice cream truck drivers, so we're excited to work with Good Humor to keep ice cream trucks rolling throughout neighborhoods all summer long," said Anna Bellamy, Brand Team Lead for Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "By helping to keep ice cream trucks on the road, we hope to not only help to preserve this nostalgic element of summer, but also let consumers know that we can help keep their vehicle on the road, rolling all summer long too!"

For more than 100 years, Good Humor has filled neighborhoods with joy through the beloved ice cream truck and cart. This collaboration marks one of the first of many initiatives under Good Humor's Neighborhood Joy campaign and commitment to support ice cream truck drivers and cart operators all year long. Through 'Keep Summer Rolling', Good Humor is proud to work with Jiffy Lube to help ensure these small business vendors can keep their vehicles in good maintenance so they can serve their local communities.

"At Good Humor, we are committed to ensuring that ice cream vendors have the resources and opportunities to be successful and we are thrilled to team up with Jiffy Lube to lessen the burden that the cost of vehicle maintenance can cause," said Tracy Shepard-Rashkin, Senior Brand Manager. "Ice cream truck drivers have always been there to spread joy to us, and we are honored to have the chance to return the favor."

Ice cream truck owners can apply directly for their service voucher and consumers can access a summer discount on car care, as well as find their local Jiffy Lube x Good Humor Ice Cream Social by visiting JiffyLube.com/KeepSummerRolling .

Ice cream lovers, truck drivers and pushcart operators can learn more about Good Humor's efforts in supporting the ice cream vendor community on Good Humor's Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and the Neighborhood Joy Vendor Hub on GoodHumor.com .

