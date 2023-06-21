SUPGYM Unleashes Beast PB1, The BEST Budget-friendly Multi-functional Power Rack

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPGYM, a global well-known fitness equipment brand, has recently intensified its focus on segmenting its product lineup, launching the SUPGYM Beast Basic Power Rack PB1. PB1 boasts a range of remarkable updates and improvements in configuration options, versatility, stability and safety compared to the previous edition.It delivers exceptional performance and introduces users to a whole new workout experience.

Based on the highly acclaimed previous generation, the PB1 maintains its user-friendly design philosophy while undergoing a significant core structure upgrade. It features a sturdy design with weight capacities of 700 lbs on the Safety bar, 300 lbs on the dip bar, and 350 lbs on the pull-up bar. The tubing thickness reaches 2mm. PB1 is best-budgeted all-in-one home gym equipment comparing all other brands. In addition to the PB1 package, it also offers a standalone frame configuration, allowing for customization with compatible accessories. This simple equipment package can fulfill all your muscle training needs.

Experience the power of the PB1 Power Rack, meticulously designed to make the most of your workout space, fitting perfectly within just 20.69 ft². With over 60 exercises available, it offers a comprehensive muscle training solution. Whether you're in an apartment, condo, office, house, or even workplace, the SUPGYM fitness equipment allows you to optimize your time and space.

PB1 prioritizes stability as a key factor in user equipment selection. This iteration focuses on enhancing stability by utilizing high-quality steel and adding two reinforced connecting plates to the base. These improvements provide a secure and reliable workout experience.

The most remarkable upgrade highlight lies in the brand-new safety arms. PB1's safety arms demonstrate astonishing performance, effortlessly passing the 150kg free-fall test from a 30cm height without any deformation. This exceptional technological advancement offers users a higher level of protection and safety.

Apart from stability and safety, PB1 boasts other notable highlights. Firstly, it is exceptionally well-suited for beginners and users who seek high-quality performance. Secondly, PB1's Cable Crossover has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds, providing users with ample exercise space. Furthermore, the upgraded safety bar can now handle up to 700 lbs, allowing users to engage in more challenging workouts with confidence.

The PB1 stands out with its smooth and durable cable system, thanks to the high-quality steel bearings and high-strength steel-wrapped cables. The full frame is meticulously crafted using automated laser seamless welding and professional painting techniques, resulting in a product that combines both strength and aesthetics.

SUPGYM is founded by two individuals with a shared goal in New York. Jay from Los Angeles, is a fitness enthusiast and family person, seeking to combine fitness with quality time spent with loved ones. William is a finance professional worked in New York, striving to balance a busy work schedule with fitness. Through their shared pursuit, the SUPGYM brand came to life.

SUPGYM comes from"Supreme"and"Gym", aiming to create a supreme workout solution from the clients. With product lines including BASIC, STANDARD, PRO, and PLUS, SUPGYM offers the best solutions for diverse fitness needs.In addition to the widely popular Power Rack, Smith Machine is also highly praised for Its outstanding performance, showcasing their unwavering commitment to crafting top-notch multi-functional equipment.

(Here's a video for you to learn more: https://youtu.be/B5qAbR3m8yg)

Less Space, More Workouts. They are dedicated to creating stylish, efficient, high-quality, and multifunctional fitness equipment which only take up limited space. SUPGYM strives to be synonymous with high-quality, safe, and reliable fitness equipment, continually introducing more exciting products.

For more information about SUPGYM, please visit https://www.SUPGYM.com/.

