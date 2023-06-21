Monogram Health Welcomes Aashish Shah, M.D., to Executive Leadership Team

Former HCA Healthcare VP named to newly created Chief Growth Officer role

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, a specialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney disease and related metabolic disorders, has hired Aashish Shah, M.D., as Chief Growth Officer. Dr. Shah brings nearly two decades of executive and health care experience to the role, where he will lead the continued rapid and widespread growth of Monogram's innovative in-home care delivery model.

Aashish Shah, M.D., has been named Chief Growth Officer of Monogram Health. (PRNewswire)

"With his impressive background in physician alignment, patient acquisition, strategy and value-based contracting, Dr. Shah is uniquely positioned to direct the continued expansion of our geographic clinical footprint as well as growing our portfolio of value-based client partners," said Monogram Health CEO Mike Uchrin. "We are delighted to welcome a third physician executive to our leadership team as we drive physician-led, in-home value-based care to improve access, outcomes and affordability for our patients."

Prior to joining Monogram, Dr. Shah served as corporate vice president for strategy and product innovation for payer contracting and alignment at Nashville-based HCA Healthcare. Prior to that, he was president/CEO of Provision Health Partners and president of Provision CARES Nashville. Early in his career, Dr. Shah also served as regional medical director for the Texas Department of State Health Services and as chief physician of preparedness for the City of Houston.

Dr. Shah earned his medical degree from UT Health San Antonio and received his juris doctorate from the University of Houston Law Center. As a board-certified OBGYN and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Dr. Shah has practiced in public, private and academic settings. In 2010, Dr. Shah became the first-ever executive fellow at Texas Children's Hospital Integrated Delivery System, where he worked on enhancing system quality, developing service lines and improving health plan operations.

"I'm eager to put my clinical experience and business acumen to work in support of Monogram's inspiring mission to transform the way evidence-based care is delivered to millions of people nationwide living with polychronic diseases," Dr. Shah said. "I look forward to supporting the expansion of this innovative, in-home care delivery model that has proven so successful in driving better health outcomes and affordability for patients across the 35 states it serves."

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading value-based specialty provider of in-home evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, including chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. The company deploys an innovative in-home care delivery model and

technology-driven array of evidence-based clinical services, including complex case and disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to transform the way health care is delivered for those with polychronic conditions. This innovative model of care has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, TPG Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, as well as other leading strategic and financial investors, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans and risk-bearing providers to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here .

