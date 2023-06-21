Hashrate Asset Group's (HAG) Bitcoin Mining Security Token Offering Officially Opens on INX's SEC-Regulated Capital Raising Platform

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF ) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and an inter-dealer broker, announced today that the HAG Bitcoin Mining security token offering, the first of its kind in the bitcoin mining space pursuant the SEC exemption under Reg D/S, is now officially open for investors on the INX.One platform – the world's first and only regulated, end-to-end platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered security tokens and vetted cryptocurrencies.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited) (PRNewswire)

Backed by Bitcoin computing power, HAG offers eligible investors a brand-new option to invest in Bitcoin through hashrate ownership with the security and compliance of the INX.One's regulated platform.

In addition to the opportunity to own an investment in an industry previously inaccessible, investors can also expect to receive a share of mined bitcoin directly into their digital wallets on a monthly basis. The INX transfer agent will distribute the dividends transparently and seamlessly in the form of wBTC.

"INX continues to grow its capital raising marketplace with a diverse group of companies, each from a different industry vertical and each with a unique value proposition for investors and the greater digital finance ecosystem," said Bob Ejodame, VP, Capital Markets at INX. "The HAG Bitcoin Mining security token offering and listing on INX.One showcases the versatility of our platform for security token offerings (STOs) and beyond."

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional market expertise with an innovative fintech approach. For security token issuers, INX.One offers a true Token-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform designed for capital raise purposes. The unified, regulated hub streamlines the issuance process by providing everything needed to quickly and easily issue a digital security token to raise capital. An end-to-end solution for issuers, INX.One Issuance Services includes transfer agent, broker/dealer, and ATS licenses to raise capital and list the token for secondary trading, smart contract design, and marketing and promotion support. INX holds all of the necessary licenses issuers need, along with a global team of experts to offer guidance along the way.

"HAG provides potential investors with a compliant investment tool in Bitcoin mining products which is issued pursuant to an SEC exemption on a regulated platform through INX and is targeting to pay a monthly Bitcoin dividend," says CEO, Wei-Chuan Chen. "Today, HAG is excited to open the door for investors interested in BTC mining to help them establish Bitcoin-related assets in their portfolios."

INX made history in 2021, when it became the first SEC-registered digital security IPO – closing with $84 million in gross proceeds from over 7,250 retail and institutional investors. 92.9 million INX Tokens were sold in the IPO.

To learn more about INX, which continues to lead the industry in providing novel trading and capital raising financial instruments to enterprises and companies worldwide, which includes INX.One. visit: https://www.inx.co/.

To learn more about HAG and its unique security token offering, visit: www.hagsto.com/

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US $84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

