Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC Announces Majority Growth Investment from Ember Infrastructure

Total Water Solutions Company Plans Growth to Meet Demand for Specialized Water Quality and Management Services

WHARTON, N.J., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC ("GWTT" or the "Company") announced today it has received a majority growth investment from funds managed by Ember Infrastructure ("Ember"). Ember's investment will enhance GWTT's ability to deliver its full suite of water management solutions to new and existing customers.

Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC ( (PRNewswire)

GWTT is a full-service provider of commercial water treatment services, including process and design engineering, system construction and startup, operations & maintenance, system optimization, and equipment sales and rentals. GWTT self-performs the vast majority of critical-path project milestones, mitigating risk and simplifying logistical challenges. GWTT has 25+ years of experience partnering with clients to solve complex water treatment challenges, including the cleanup of Superfund and former manufactured gas plant sites, civil and infrastructure dewatering, coal ash pond closure, and treating for emerging contaminants of concern that include PFAS compounds, 1,4-dioxane, hexavalent chromium, and many others, addressing some of the most important water quality challenges in the United States.

GWTT has been ranked in the Engineering News-Record Top 200 Environmental Firms (ENR 200) in each of the last six years.

"Ember is very excited to be partnering with the seasoned team at GWTT as we look to augment the company's ability to support more projects in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and additional markets as its customers pull them into new geographies," said Ember Principal Caleb Powers, who will join the Company's Board of Directors. "GWTT, with Ember as a financial partner, now has the capability to grow all segments of our business, including expansion into new geographic markets. With a partner like Ember, the opportunities for GWTT and our employees increase significantly, and we could not be more excited about the path ahead," said GWTT President Rich Worthington.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal adviser to Ember Infrastructure. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor to GWTT.

About GWTT

GWTT designs, fabricates, installs, and operates dewatering and water treatment systems throughout the United States. GWTT's service and product portfolio delivers innovative, customized, integrated water treatment solutions. GWTT's headquarters and equipment fabrication center are located in Wharton, New Jersey, and the company also maintains a regional service center in Millbury, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.gwttllc.com.

About Ember Infrastructure

Ember is a private equity firm investing in businesses delivering infrastructure solutions that reduce carbon intensity, enhance resource efficiency, and increase resilience to climate impacts. Headquartered in New York City, Ember invests across the energy transition, water, waste, and industrial sectors. For more information, please visit www.ember-infra.com.

Media Contact

Ember Infrastructure

media@ember-infra.com

Ground/Water Treatment & Technology (PRNewswire)

Ember Infrastructure (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, LLC