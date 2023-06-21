G FUEL And HoYoverse Introduce New Traveler's Ale Energy Drink Flavor Inspired by "Genshin Impact"

G FUEL Traveler's Ale is Available at GFUEL.com While Supplies Last

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, in partnership with HoYoverse, announced today that its new Traveler's Ale flavor inspired by the wildly popular open-world adventure RPG Genshin Impact is now available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and Tubs at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

Genshin Impact is an open-world adventure RPG that takes place in Teyvat, a beautiful fantasy world where the seven elements flow and converge. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey in search of their lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Players can now explore Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and Sumeru, four of the seven major nations in Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast surrounding landscapes, and offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures for players to discover. As the game progresses, more regions, stories, characters, and seasonal events are yet to come, and G FUEL's brand-new Traveler's Ale flavor and powdered Energy Formula can help players gear up for the upcoming adventures.

The new G FUEL Traveler's Ale Collector's Box comes with a 40-serving Tub and new fully wrapped 24 oz Steel Shaker Cup! This refreshing Cactus Lime flavor will help you get the energy you need to roam freely, fight enemies, solve puzzles, mine ore, team up with friends, and explore the wonders of Teyvat!

G FUEL Traveler's Ale powdered Energy Formula is sugar free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Genshin Impact is a global phenomenon, so we were proud to partner with HoYoverse to create a grand adventure of our own with Traveler's Ale," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We know our fans are going to love this all-new Cactus Lime flavor!"

Don't forget to pack G FUEL Traveler's Ale Collector's Boxes and Tubs – inspired by HoYoverse's Genshin Impact, for your next quest! Pick yours up now at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans , and powdered Hydration Formula , G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , MoistCr1TiKaL , Sentinels Esports , NoisyButters , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About HoYoverse

At HoYoverse, we are committed to creating immersive virtual world experiences for players around the world. We have brought fans popular games including Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, Tears of Themis, and the yet-to-be-released Zenless Zone Zero, as well as a wide range of entertainment content including the virtual actress Lumi, anime, manga, light novels, and music. Adhering to our mission of Tech Otakus Save the World, we have been committed to exploring cutting-edge technologies, and we have accumulated leading technical capabilities in cartoon rendering, artificial intelligence, cloud gaming, and other fields. In the future, we will continue to expand our content production, technology research, and publishing duties through operations in offices in Singapore, Montreal, Los Angeles, Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul and other areas.

