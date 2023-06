80 Jones Walker Attorneys Ranked in Chambers USA 2023

NEW ORLEANS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to announce its top rankings in the 2023 edition of Chambers USA, the world's leading legal data and analytics provider, highlighting the top lawyers and law firms across the USA for over two decades, by Chambers and Partners. Attorneys and law firms are selected for inclusion based on submissions by legal practices, interviews, research, and client references.

Jones Walker ranked nationally in seven practices: Construction, Gaming & Licensing, Occupational Safety and Health, Offshore Energy, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Finance, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York), and Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory.

The firm also ranked regionally in 15 practices: Banking & Finance (Alabama, Louisiana), Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Louisiana, Mississippi), Construction (Georgia, Louisiana), Corporate/Commercial (Alabama, Mississippi), Corporate/M&A (Louisiana), Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Louisiana), Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas (Louisiana), Environment (Louisiana), Gaming & Licensing (Louisiana), Healthcare (Alabama, Louisiana), Labor & Employment (Louisiana), Litigation: General Commercial (Louisiana, Mississippi), Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations (Louisiana), Real Estate (Louisiana, Mississippi), and Tax (Louisiana).

This year, 80 Jones Walker attorneys across the firm's geographic footprint in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and New York were recognized for their prominence in specific areas of law.

USA - NATIONWIDE

William C. Baldwin , Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Finance

J. Kelly Duncan , Gaming & Licensing

George J. Fowler, III , Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York )

Jane Henican Heidingsfelder , Occupational Safety and Health

Grady S. Hurley , Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York )

R. Scott Jenkins , Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory

Cindy Matherne Muller , Offshore Energy

Thomas B. Shepherd, III , Gaming & Licensing

ALABAMA

C. Ellis Brazeal, III , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Robert L. Carothers Jr. , Banking & Finance: Mainly Regulatory

John Beaulieu (Beau) Grenier , Corporate/Commercial

Daniel J. Martin , Healthcare

Michael D. Waters , Banking & Finance: Mainly Regulatory

FLORIDA

Edward R. Shohat, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

GEORGIA

Neal J. Sweeney , Construction

Chad V. Theriot , Construction

LOUISIANA

H. Mark Adams , Labor & Employment

Jesse R. Adams, III , Tax

William M. Backstrom, Jr. , Tax

William C. Baldwin , Marine Finance

Robert B. Bieck, Jr. , Litigation: Securities

Timothy P. Brechtel , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Boyd A. Bryan , Environment

Andre B. Burvant , Tax

Christopher D. Cazenave , Construction

R. Keith Colvin , Real Estate

Richard F. Cortizas , Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Mark A. Cunningham , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Nadia de la Houssaye , Healthcare

Sarah Y. Dicharry , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

J. Kelly Duncan , Gaming & Licensing, Marine Finance

Luke Falgoust , Banking & Finance

Elizabeth J. Futrell , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Covert J. Geary, Litigation: General Commercial

Alex H. Glaser , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Jeffrey P. Good , Real Estate

Jeffry W. Gray , Real Estate

Pauline F. Hardin , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Curtis R. Hearn , Corporate/M&A

Jane Henican Heidingsfelder , Labor & Employment

Robert (Bob) E. Holden , Environment

David M. Hunter , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

Jonathan A. Hunter , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

Matthew W. Kern , Public Finance

Jennifer Faroldi Kogos , Labor & Employment

Joseph F. Lavigne , Labor & Employment

Seth A. Levine , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

Sidney F. Lewis , V, Labor & Employment

Michael W. Magner , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Marjorie A. McKeithen , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

Stanley A. Millan , Environment: Litigation

Mark A. Mintz , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Kenneth J. Najder , Corporate/M&A

J. Marshall Page, III , Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A

Alex P. Prochaska , Environment

Rudolph R. Ramelli , Tax

Carl D. Rosenblum , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

Dionne M. Rousseau , Corporate/M&A

Amy Garrity Scafidel , Banking & Finance

Robert W. Scheffy, Jr. , Real Estate

Kelly C. Simoneaux , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Meghan E. Smith , Environment: Litigation

Richard J. Tyler , Construction

Susan M. Tyler , Real Estate

R. Patrick Vance , Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Litigation: General Commercial

B. Trevor Wilson , Tax

Amy M. Winters , Healthcare

Benjamin Paul Woodruff , Banking & Finance

Scott T. Zander , Public Finance

MISSISSIPPI

Jeffrey R. Barber , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Neville H. Boschert , Litigation: General Commercial

Mark T. Davis , Real Estate

John F. Fletcher , Tax

Gina M. Jacobs , Corporate/Commercial

Kristina M. Johnson , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Craig N. Landrum , Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance

Christopher S. Pace , Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance

Kaytie M. Pickett , Litigation: General Commercial

Thomas B. Shepherd, III , Gaming & Licensing

Adam Stone , Litigation: General Commercial

Ann Corso Taylor , Real Estate

Aileen S. Thomas , Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance

NEW YORK

Alysse McLoughlin , Tax: State & Local

Kathleen M. Quinn , Tax: State & Local

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 135 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

