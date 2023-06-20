Broadridge Secures Patent for Machine Learning Tech Enhancing Securities Based Lending

Patent covers Broadridge systems that help advisors hyper-target SBL borrowers, deepen client relationships and reduce attrition

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The machine learning technology that powers global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions' (NYSE: BR) ability to provide financial advisors with engagement predicting scores and other valuable insights on securities based lending (SBL) borrowers has been granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Broadridge's patented machine learning technology delivers actionable insights that help wealth organizations and advisors identify and efficiently target high propensity prospects, reduce loan attrition, better understand overall book trends to inform business decisioning, budget with better predictability and increase marketing spend effectiveness.

"This patent supports Broadridge's commitment to providing wealth management firms and their advisors with innovative and personalized products in wealth lending to meet increasing demand," said Mike Alexander, President of Wealth Solutions at Broadridge. "We are focused on harnessing the industry data in our systems to help make financial advisors more productive and using that insight to align investors with the services they want. We are proud to see this formal acknowledgement of the true innovation taking place at Broadridge as we make a real contribution to our customers' growth."

Broadridge partnered with its client The Bancorp Bank, N.A. ("The Bancorp") to train and productionize machine learning models to deliver borrower insights at the enterprise and advisor level.

"We are delighted to see the positive results of our joint efforts with Broadridge to foster SBL growth at The Bancorp," said Jeff Hazelwood, Managing Director and Head of Banking Solutions at The Bancorp. "By delivering the right products to the right clients, we deepen our client relationships while making our business more efficient."

The patent (no. 11544627) for Broadridge's "Machine Learning-Based Methods and Systems for Modelling User-Specific, Activity Specific Engagement Predicting Scores" comes at a time when securities-based lending solutions are becoming a key differentiator for advisors as clients increasingly seek more personalized financial advice and alternatives to liquidity in a rising interest rate environment, a trend illustrated in Broadridge's latest SBL research.

Broadridge's SBL service is one of many component solutions it offers wealth management firms. Broadridge Wealth is a suite of innovative, market-ready component solutions designed to deliver what's top of mind for every wealth management firm: personalizing the investor experience, driving advisor revenue and productivity, digitizing enterprise operations, and delivering cost efficiencies. Powered by decades of financial services expertise and a proven track record of helping wealth managers drive growth and streamline their business operations, Broadridge is redefining the future of wealth management.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, N.A., provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp delivers partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. Through its Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp is the third-largest bank by asset in South Dakota, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the country. With a company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp is recognized as the top-ranked publicly traded bank with assets between $5B-$50B by Bank Director Magazine, a Readers' Choice Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.

