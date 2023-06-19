CyberCatch CEO Sai Huda's Keynote and Workshop at Canada's Largest Small Business Conference on Cyber Risk and AI was key highlight and well received by Attendees

CyberCatch CEO Sai Huda's Keynote and Workshop at Canada's Largest Small Business Conference on Cyber Risk and AI was key highlight and well received by Attendees

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce that Sai Huda, CEO, delivered the keynote presentation followed by a detailed workshop at The Small Business Expo 2023 in Toronto, Canada, on June 16, 2023, and it was very well received by the attendees.

CyberCatch Logo (PRNewswire)

The Small Business Expo 2023 is Canada's largest small business conference hosted by CanadianSME Small Business Magazine and this year's theme was "Leveraging Technology for SMB Growth."

CyberCatch CEO Sai Huda delivered the keynote titled "The Two Ways Attackers Target Small Businesses & How You Can Prevent Becoming The Next Victim."

Following the keynote and taking a deeper dive, he then presented a workshop titled "Think like an Attacker, Defend like the Chess Master."

In the workshop, he demonstrated an actual attack and specifically how threat actors break in, steal data and install ransomware, and how now they are using AI to cause even more damage. He then shared the playbook for small businesses on how to implement the necessary defense to stay safe.

Sai Huda is a globally recognized cybersecurity expert, frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences, author of the best-seller, Next Level Cybersecurity and co-author of Canada's national cybersecurity standard. He founded CyberCatch to provide critical segments such as defense, manufacturing, education, public, SMBs and other sectors a unique AI-enabled continuous cybersecurity compliance and cyber risk mitigation solution so they can stay safe from cyber threats.

"We were honored to have CyberCatch CEO Sai Huda at The Small Business Expo 2023 share his expertise and knowledge and specifically the mission-critical playbook that small businesses need to succeed digitally. His presentations were most practical and very well received by the attendees," said SK Uddin, Publisher of CanadianSME Small Business Magazine.

"Honored to have been a part of The Small Business Expo 2023 to educate, inspire and equip small businesses so they stay safe digitally and grow and prosper. The playbook I shared helps the small business first level the playing field, then it enables the small business to take command of their destiny and stay one step ahead of cyber threats and succeed digitally by benefitting from AI-enabled cyber risk management," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: info@cybercatch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CyberCatch