Violife® Teams Up with Award-Winning Gotham Burger Social Club in NYC

Chef Mike Puma will be serving his famous Gotham Smash Burgers with a dairy free twist at the first-ever Violife Street Feast

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Violife, the number one selling brand of dairy free cheese in the U.S.*, has teamed up with one of NYC's most popular burger spots, Gotham Burger Social Club, to dish out delicious plant based and dairy free food for the first-ever Violife Street Feast.

Violife 100% Dairy-Free (PRNewsfoto/Violife 100% Vegan Cheese) (PRNewswire)

Ahead of its NYC restaurant debut, the award-winning Gotham Burger Social Club will be serving two delicious dairy free dishes highlighting various Violife products: plant-forward Gotham Smash burgers and vegan tacos. Fans can check out the Violife Street Feast between 11am – 4pm EST on:

Wednesday, June 21 st (at the corner of 26 th Street and Madison Avenue)

Thursday, June 22 nd (in Soho at the corner of Spring Street & Broadway)

Each guest will also receive dairy free chips and queso and pesto mac and cheese served from the Violife Food Truck. There will also be some brand swag which will be given to the first 500 people to visit the truck each day.

"Burgers are my ultimate comfort food and when Violife approached me to create a version of my famous Gotham Smash Burger that's vegetarian and dairy-free I just knew I had to jump on the opportunity," said Chef Mike Puma, Founder of Gotham Burger Social Club. "Why should anyone sacrifice the pleasure of cheese? With Violife, you can still enjoy that melty goodness in all your favorite dishes, like my favorite GBSC menu items, but free from all the dairy! I really love the flavor of the Violife products and how well it melts. It has the perfect texture for that drippy cheese pull I'm looking for."

Violife's dairy free cheese varieties make it easier than ever for consumers to incorporate more dairy free alternatives into their diet. Violife is free from dairy, soy, gluten, lactose, nuts, and preservatives, but full of cheesy flavor and just the right ooey-gooey texture.

To learn more about the activation and delicious recipes featuring Violife dairy-free products, please visit: ViolifeStreetFeast.com. To find Violife products in a store near you, please visit: https://violifefoods.com/us/where-we-are-locator/.

About Violife

At Violife, we want everyone to live life to the fullest. Originating from ''vios'', the Greek word for life, Violife means "life squared." We bring people together by making food that everyone can enjoy. Based in Thessalonica, Greece, Violife has been dedicated to making great-tasting, 100% vegan, non-dairy and non-GMO foods since the 1990s. Violife products were created by three friends in Greece who wanted to eat cheese throughout the 100 days of fasting observed under the Greek Orthodox calendar, which prohibits eating dairy products.

To learn more about Violife, please visit the Violife YouTube channel to view our EPIC Movie or visit www.violifefoods.com/recipes and check out @ViolifeUS on Instagram for recipe inspiration - from dairy free dinners to delicious vegan desserts.

*Based on Nielsen data latest 26 week sales of Alternative Cheese in Total US Food week ending 4/22/23.

