SDI Presence Welcomes Adriene Bruce as Director of Diversity

Appointment Reinforces Firm's Commitment to $100 Million MBE Partner Spend

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a managed services provider (MSP) and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), welcomes Adriene K. Bruce to the SDI team as the new Director of Diversity.

SDI Presence LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/SDI Presence LLC) (PRNewswire)

Bruce has more than 25 years of management and leadership experience in supplier and business diversity, stakeholder/community engagement, and human resources management with previous positions at a variety of organizations including MillerKnoll (formerly Herman Miller, Inc.), The Women's Business Enterprise Council of Ohio River Valley, Key Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Ameren Corporation, JP Morgan Chase, and Kelly Services, Inc. She has been recognized for business diversity best practices throughout her career. A recent result of her success championing business diversity and inclusion, Bruce was recognized by Diversity Plus Magazine as "One of the 2022 Top 25 Diversity Change Leaders."

"SDI Presence has been fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion since its inception in the mid-90s," stated Hardik Bhatt, SDI Presence Chief Executive Officer. "Adriene is precisely the leader SDI needs to enhance these efforts. Her impressive career and accomplishments, coupled with SDI's designation as an NMSDC Corporate Plus member, sets us up to continue driving our 360-degree focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion."

As Director, Bruce will be overseeing the expansion of the firm's certified diverse supplier network that includes certified DBE, SBE, MBE, WBE, Veteran-owned and other categories of certified businesses to meet the needs of SDI's utility, state and local government, education, and commercial clients. Bruce will drive SDI's stated goal to spend no less than $100 million with minority suppliers, vendors, and partners through 2026.

Bruce will also lead SDI's workforce development partnerships with City Colleges of Chicago and other key workforce development partners. Bruce will also represent SDI to Chicagoland corporations to offer solutions for attaining their diverse spend goals.

"With Adriene on our team, our NMSDC Corporate Plus leadership, our industry-leading diverse workforce development model at a variety of community colleges, and our book of complex, multimillion dollar IT projects for our customers, we are positive we can meet or exceed this goal," said David Gupta, SDI's Co-founder and Executive Chairman.

Adriene Bruce can be reached at abruce@sdipresence.com.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christina Belmont

VP of Marketing

SDI Presence LLC

cbelmont@sdipresence.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SDI Presence LLC