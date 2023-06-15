Not Just A Pandemic Perk: Majority of UK Employees Ready To Walk If Companies Don't Embrace Hybrid Work

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's edition of the Greenhouse Candidate Experience Report , surveying over 800 UK-based employees, found that the large majority (77%) would actively search for or be open to a new job if their company rolled back flexible work policies. This data points to the new expectations around work – most workers feel that flexibility is not just a pandemic perk.

The data reveals that inflexible companies will struggle to hire top talent – over 40% of candidates will not apply for a role that doesn't offer their preferred working model. As more companies mandate a return to the office, hybrid remains the preferred working model for almost half (47%) of all workers while over 11% prefer a fully remote model, showing that workers want a flexible mix of in-person and remote work. The four-day work week is proven to be an attractive offering with almost 70% saying they would be more likely or will only apply to a job that offers it.

Candidates want pay transparency

The report found that candidates value pay transparency and whether or not a company chooses to publish salary ranges can influence their decision to apply for a role. Over 40% of respondents are more likely to apply to a job posting that includes a salary range. Nearly one-quarter (24%) of respondents are less likely to or will not apply to a role if it does not include a salary range.

Ghosting remains a serious issue for inclusive hiring processes

Over half of all respondents (57%) have been ghosted by UK employers after a job interview. Despite companies committing to DEI efforts, the report found that the hiring process is still plagued with bias as many fail to invest in fair and inclusive hiring processes. Historically underrepresented candidates face a 20% higher chance of being ghosted, compared to white candidates. In a role reversal, men are 28% more likely to be ghosted than women by prospective employers.

"The report highlights that workplace expectations have changed significantly since the pandemic," said Colm O'Cuinneain, General Manager of EMEA at Greenhouse. "Hybrid work is seen as the new norm given its proven success over the last few years. Also, salary transparency is sought after more than ever before. Organisations need to adapt to this new era of recruitment conditions or run the risk of missing out on top talent and ultimately business success."

Additional survey data shows what candidates weigh when considering a new job opportunity:

Workers commonly cited less competitive compensation (35%) and lack of job security (25%) as top reasons for leaving a job, and factors like lack of clear career advancement opportunities (24%), a mismatch in company culture to what was advertised (17%) and lack of transparency from leaders (17%) round out the list

Workers cite the following reasons they've been attracted to a new job:

Almost one-fifth (16%) of candidates will not apply for job unless they fit all the skills required

In recent candidate surveys, Greenhouse has revealed that:

43% of candidates have had their name mispronounced in a job interview, highlighting that many companies are failing to create a positive and inclusive interview experience. Almosthave had their name mispronounced in a job interview, highlighting that many companies are failing to create a positive and inclusive interview experience.

Almost 40% of respondents who identified as Black have faced discriminatory questions, compared to 31% of white respondents. who identified as Black have faced discriminatory questions, compared to 31% of white respondents.

Over 68% of candidates believe that a diverse interview panel is fundamental to better hiring showing that DE&I is top of mind. believe that a diverse interview panel is fundamental to better hiring showing that DE&I is top of mind.

Survey Method

Greenhouse, the hiring operating system for people-first companies, surveyed over 2,300 respondents, in the UK, DACH and US. The survey involved 800 respondents currently employed and residing in the UK.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring operating system for people-first companies.

Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to promote more fair and equitable hiring practices and more data-driven decisions so companies can continuously get better at hiring.

We've helped over 7,000 companies turn talent into their competitive advantage, so they can hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Wise, Booking.com, Hopin, Immersive Labs, Dunnhumby, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity™ curve.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces (2019-2022), Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022), Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

