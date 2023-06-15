The Institute of Internal Auditors' Annual International Conference to be held July 10-12 in Amsterdam

The IIA's flagship global conference will cover emerging topics impacting the profession

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) - the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – will host its annual International Conference from July 10-12 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, along with a virtual attendee option.

The conference will set the stage for leaders in the profession to share new and forward-looking ideas and leading practices for pursuing excellence in internal audit. The IIA's International Conference is designed to prepare audit professionals to embrace new technologies and implement new techniques to combat the constantly evolving risk landscape. This year's program reflects the growing role that internal auditors are being asked to play within organizations and explores new and emerging risks and opportunities.

"The International Conference is the premier global internal audit event of the year," said IIA President and CEO Anthony J. Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP. "This highly-anticipated gathering of the profession's leaders provides a unique opportunity to share global and regional perspectives and better understand how the latest business developments impact our profession. The International Conference is the place for leaders to discuss the rapid emergence and adoption of ChatGPT, the impacts of bank and crypto failures, and gain clarity on how our profession can help businesses navigate the rapidly-evolving risk environment."

Conference Highlights

Global futurist Rohit Talwar, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Future, will deliver the opening keynote, focusing on how internal audit can evolve to face challenges that will define its effectiveness in the coming years.

Pugliese and outgoing Chairman of The IIA's Global Board, Benito Ybarra, CIA, CISA, CFE, CCEP, will deliver a keynote on the current state of the internal audit profession, exploring topics like digital disruption and cybersecurity, previewing the latest global research, and spotlighting The IIA's advocacy work and efforts to evolve global internal audit standards.

The conference covers subject matter divided into eight unique learning streams, with each featuring sessions on different emerging issues in internal audit led by globally recognized thought leaders:

Chief Audit Executive Opportunities & Challenges: covers the opportunities and challenges specific to heads of internal audit teams.

Human Capital & Social : covers global perspectives into DEI, biases, and culture opportunities.

Digital & IT Innovation : covers robotic process automation (RPA) solutions, auditing biases in artificial intelligence and blockchain, and digital surveillance.

Fraud & Crime : covers emerging risks such as anti-money laundering (AML), ransomware, and fraud red flags.

Environmental Impact & Considerations : covers global trends in ESG and how to audit environmental impacts.

Governance & Leadership : covers global viewpoints on board & audit committee relationships, corporate culture, and ethics.

Risk Management : covers how to discover fatal errors, managing risks, and arriving at quality decisions.

Internal Audit Methodologies: covers the methodology and policy trends in internal audit, including business resilience and agility in audit.

Attendees will also be offered a pre-conference workshop that will provide high-level information on how best to prepare for all three parts of the Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) exam.

Media representatives are invited to attend the International Conference in person or virtually.

