Industrial Hemp Industry in SD Showcased at Hemp Open Houses and Conference Aug. 3-5

National leaders in the hemp industry to speak; visitors can tour hemp fields

What: Horizon Hemp Seeds (Willow Lake, SD) and Complete Hemp Processing (Winfred, SD) announce 3 Days of Industrial Hemp Events open to the public with preregistration.

This will be an opportunity to tour the first hemp fiber processing facility in South Dakota

When & Where:

Aug. 3 Field Day Horizon Hemp Seeds (22 varieties to see), Aug. 3rd at 18118 424th Ave., Clark, SD 57225 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Lunch served at noon to preregistered guests. Registration link: (22 varieties to see),at 18118 424th Ave.,57225 fromLunch served at noon to preregistered guests. Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/industrial-hemp-field-day-tickets-643817313917

Aug. 4 - 5 Open House and Conference Aug. 4th from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Aug. 5th from 8:30 a.m. until noon , at Complete Hemp Processing, 530 N. Main St., Winfred, SD 57076 Registration link: fromandfrom, at Complete Hemp Processing, 530 N. Main St.,57076 Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/642512812117

Who: Horizon Hemp Seeds (exhibiting 22 varietals) / Complete Hemp Processing

Cost: FREE and Open to the Public ($50 for hempcrete workshop)

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/642512812117

WINFRED, SD- Three days of South Dakota industrial hemp events will highlight the rapidly growing industrial hemp industry both in South Dakota and in the United States. Events August 3-5, 2023 at Horizon Hemp Seeds (Willow Lake, SD) and Complete Hemp Processing (Winfred, SD) will demonstrate the supply chain of the expanding industrial hemp industry in South Dakota from the seed to product, including a demonstration of hemp's use in building materials.

"This will be an opportunity to tour the first hemp fiber processing facility in South Dakota; to hear from three successful South Dakota hemp farmers; to tour hemp fields and to learn about hemp building materials," said Ken Meyer, Vice-President, at Winfred, SD-based Complete Hemp Processing. Events are free and open to the public with online registration.

Speaking at the conference will be leading hemp industry experts from South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, California, Colorado, Tennessee, Utah, and Pennsylvania. The event will also feature live music and catered food available for purchase.

Events begin on Aug. 3 with a Field Day at Horizon Hemp Seeds in Clark, SD, with 22 varietals on display. Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/industrial-hemp-field-day-tickets-643817313917

August 4-5, a two-day Conference and Open House at Complete Hemp Processing in Winfred, SD will include presentations on oil seeds, farm equipment, building materials, genetics, regenerative farming and more. A two-day hemp building workshop will allow visitors to see hemp building materials in action. Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/642512812117

South Dakota Leads the Way in Hemp

According to the USDA-NASS Hemp Acreage and Production 2022 Survey, South Dakota last growing season planted 2,800 acres of industrial hemp and was the number one state for number of harvested acres of industrial hemp with 2,550 acres harvested.

Preliminary data indicates that South Dakota in the current 2023 grow season will plant even more acres of industrial hemp than last year as a significant number of South Dakota farmers see good profit potential in adding industrial hemp as another cash row crop into their rotation with corn and soybeans.

Infrastructure for processing industrial hemp fiber is keeping pace with South Dakota's hemp farmers and is one of the success stories celebrated by the hemp events scheduled for August 3rd to August 5th. Complete Hemp Processing is opening its hemp fiber processing facility in Winfred, South Dakota and Dakota Hemp, LLC in Wakonda, South Dakota is opening a second hemp fiber processing facility by year end.

In front of all this progress of farmers growing hemp and processors coming on board has been Horizon Hemp Seeds, providing an in-state resource for purchasing hemp seed varieties that grow well in South Dakota. These events will showcase the progress of South Dakota's hemp industry. The media is welcome to attend and cover these events. Preregistration is encouraged.

About Complete Hemp Processing: A.H. Meyer & Sons, Inc. (doing business as Complete Hemp Processing) is a 4th generation family-owned business with over 90 years of experience in the Agricultural Industry. In the early 1930's A.H. Meyer immigrated from Switzerland and began learning the beekeeping trade. The company is proud to still be in the beekeeping service industry -- serving beekeepers across the United States with a Beeswax Rendering Facility and a Honey Packing Facility.

The company's heritage of ingenuity and willingness to develop new ideas is what led the company to build a decortication facility for processing industrial hemp fiber -- supporting the industrial hemp farmers in the South Dakota agricultural community. https://www.completehempprocessing.com

About Horizon Hemp Seeds: Through hard work, partnership, and innovation, Horizon Hemp Seeds is dedicated to providing a reliably consistent certified seed product. Their team is comprised of experienced leaders whose roots are in sales, agribusiness, the seed industry, farming, and grower relations. With their team of agricultural industry leaders you can be assured they are committed to providing their clients with quality certified hemp seed and service. https://www.horizonhempseeds.com

For more information contact: Ken Meyer 1-605-291-9083, kenmeyer@ahmeyerandsons.com

