Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates Renews Master Franchise Agreement with Coldwell Banker

MADISON, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates today announced that they are extending their affiliation with Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC , an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. brand (NYSE: HOUS). Since launching in 1997, Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates has grown into a powerhouse brand with franchises in 14 countries and territories including Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, St. Croix, St. Thomas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, with plans to soon expand its services to Anguilla, Curacao and St. Martin.

The Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates franchise network of 15 affiliates, 26 offices and 300 agents have access to a full suite of powerful marketing tools and resources for agents. Additionally, Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates offers a full suite of marketing services for consumers, including virtual tours, chat systems, and listing storybooks and videos.

Master franchise owner JC Calhoun founded Cayman Islands Realty in 1985 in the Cayman Islands and, soon after, recruited partner Allen Bloomrosen. In 1997 the duo expressed interest in expanding their enterprise with a global real estate company, and Coldwell Banker was the perfect opportunity to facilitate growth as the Coldwell Banker brand was looking for a great partner to grow the Caribbean and Western Atlantic, thus creating Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates and becoming the first Coldwell Banker International Master Franchise. In late 2022 Larry Burke, who designed all the software and systems to support the Master Franchise, was appointed CEO of the recently restructured company. This is a story of real estate veterans reinvesting upon the foundation of what they have done for decades with a lasting confidence in the future of the brand.

"Over the past 25 years, our network of broker owners, their agents and our team at Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates have come together to form a uniquely international group with a tight family bond. Across 14 distinct and unique countries, territories and cultures, we have helped many individuals find their dream home, and with our recent restructuring we expect to continue growing and guiding more consumers across the Caribbean and Western Atlantic regions."

- JC Calhoun, master franchise owner, Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates

"Since joining the brand in 1997, JC and Allen have worked with clients across the Caribbean and Western Atlantic Regions and grown Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates into a powerhouse franchisor. I am thrilled Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates is continuing their strategic affiliation with the Coldwell Banker brand and I look forward to seeing their network and dedication to consumers continue to be a shining light for consumers in their region and facilitate future growth."

- Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands and acting president of affiliate business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

