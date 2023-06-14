WHAT'S GOING ON AT GALBRAITH PUBLISHING?? ECCENTRIC PUBLISHER GIVES AWAY SHOCKINGLY LARGE AMOUNTS OF CASH IN SUPPORT OF CONTROVERSIAL NOVEL

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galbraith Literary Publishers continues to push the envelope when it comes to publishing books and how to promote them.

Posts of book and merch boxes from social media users @kenzathome and @booktrovertedmom. Cover design by Damonza, character illustrations by Alex Stanton @wouwouandthewormling, and merchandise designed by Bryn Kristi. (PRNewswire)

A publisher has merchandise, large cash prizes & an online treasure hunt in support of a divisive new murder mystery

"If Hercule Poirot was investigating the events of Salman Rushdie's The Satanic Verses, this would be the book a stoned Agatha Christie would write," says one Goodreads reviewer, while another calls it "One of the oddest books I have ever read," and another says that "if you like off-the-wall stories that make you question, 'was this author high when this was written?' then you'd dig this story."

To celebrate the publication of the one-of-a-kind literary murder mystery novel Who Killed Jerusalem? by George Albert Brown , Galbraith is giving away book-inspired merch boxes that include character cards, mugs, candies, and more.

These merch boxes are a precursor to the promotions to follow, leading up to cash prizes of over $50,000 and a luxury trip to San Francisco hosted by the publisher that you can win, plus an online treasure hunt based on the book !

In addition to the grand prize draw above, other prizes for readers, puzzle lovers, and fans of this book that reviewers are calling a "budding cult classic" include monthly drawings of $1,000, bringing the total amount given away to fans to be over $100,000. Sign up for the monthly drawings and more at whokilledjerusalemprizedraw.com !

Join the ever-growing community of acolytes to this William Blake-inspired, eccentric, and controversial novel that is splitting readers right down the middle. Will you be someone who loves or hates this madcap adventure?

To get in touch regarding this book and its promotions, email the publicity team at jess@mindbuckmedia.com.

Contact: Jessie Glenn

Jess@mindbuckmedia.com

Mindbuckmedia.com

503-998-8770

