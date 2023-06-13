NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GO ART is delighted to present the 2023GA Forum & Global Cultural Awards in New York on June 15th. The eleventh installment of the global forum, follows the successful discussion on "Synergy between Art and Real Estate" in New York, "Synergy between Architecture and Architecture" in Venice and "Contemporary Urban Culture Sustainability Development", "Contemporary Value and Sustainable Development of Traditional Culture" in Tokyo.

The forum was followed by GA awards ceremony for the international culture awards. YinChuan Honor won The 2023 Global Habitat model mansion design gold Award.

YinChuan Honor located at the core of Yuehai Bay, overlooking Helan Mountain and near look Yuehai Lake, enjoy the prosperity of CBD. At the same time, the "Master Sky group" such as GOA architectural design, PUAD landscape design and Green City property services are used to create the Bay Area No. 1 collection. With the leading design concepts such as light curtain facade, five-star hotel lobby, wind and rain corridor, elevated floor, four season flower hall, sunken clubhouse, micro holiday garden, etc., we aim to create landmark works leading Yinchuan in the next decade.

The forum explored the "Architectural Design and Life Aesthetic" in every aspect of contemporary living, discussed the establishment of a global platform which integrates traditional culture with new materials, technologies and methods of communications. GO ART is the first company in its field in China to incorporate globally-inclusive creative art platform with real estate, corporations and commercial brands.

Currently, GO ART is organizing numerous curatorial projects focused on the Classical Gardens of Suzhou, a group of gardens in Suzhou region in China. The Suzhou Gardens have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List and are acknowledged to be gardening masterpieces and peak of the development of Chinese garden art.

GO ART hosts numerous international activities such as the GA Forum & Global Cultural Awards which aim to establish cultural exchange and cooperation among various institutions involving garden-lovers from around the world, striving to provide diversified clues for the study and exploration of the ancient arts sublimely manifested by the Classical Gardens of Suzhou. Forum panelists discuss developing contemporary projects with international influence across multiple dimensions based on the core value of traditional culture. GA Awards with 10 committee members as the jury, are awarded to projects which use modern ways to express the essence of Chinese traditional culture. The program of awards ceremony, talks and panel discussions brought together innovators, artists, designer and architects who adopt this principle in their practice; connoisseurship and collaboration in today's global cultural environment. GO ART is launching a movement to encourage the culture of supporting art.

