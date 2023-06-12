Medtronic to present new data on its intelligent dosing platforms at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

DUBLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in medical technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions in San Diego on Jun. 23-26, 2023. During the conference, Medtronic will present new data and clinical outcomes across a broad population of patients from its newly FDA-approved MiniMed™ 780G system with Guardian™ 4 sensor — which began shipping in the U.S. earlier this month — as well as their Extended Infusion Set and InPen™ smart insulin pen.

Medtronic will showcase its most advanced diabetes technology, including next-generation sensors, intelligent dosing systems and automated insulin delivery systems, such as the MiniMed™ 780G system, which the recent ADAPT clinical study* has shown can achieve better outcomes than multiple daily injections (MDI) of insulin with an intermittently scanned CGM (isCGM) alone.

Scientific Presentations

The following poster and oral scientific data presentations represent the work of Medtronic employees and independent investigators using Medtronic devices in their research. Poster presentations will be available to all attendees for viewing throughout the conference.

MiniMed™ 780G Data Presentations

"Six Months Experience on Meal Announcement with Three Personalized Presets of Carbohydrates vs. Precise Carbohydrate Counting in Adolescents with Type 1 Diabetes Using the MiniMed 780G System" – oral presentation (62-OR) by Goran Petrovski , MD, PhD, Sidra Medicine , Doha, Qatar , on Friday, Jun. 23 at 3:00 p.m. PDT

"12-Month Treatment Satisfaction (TS) and Fear of Hypoglycemia (FoH) Outcomes in the ADAPT study: A Randomized Controlled Trial Comparing an Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop System (AHCL) to Multiple Daily Injections (MDI) with Intermittently Scanned CGM (isCGM)" – poster presentation (904-P) by Ohad Cohen , M.D., senior global medical affairs director, Medtronic Diabetes, on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

"Cost-effectiveness Analysis of MiniMed™ 780G system versus Multiple Daily Injections with Intermittently Scanned CGM (isCGM) - A United States Perspective" – poster presentation (999-P) by Mallika Kommareddi , MPH, principal health economics and outcomes research specialist, Medtronic Diabetes on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

"Cost-effectiveness of MiniMed™ 780G Therapy Compared to Multiple Daily Injections (MDI) with Intermittently Scanned Continuous Glucose Monitoring (isCGM) in People with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D): A Singapore Perspective" – poster presentation (1009-P) by Daphne Su-Lyn Gardner , MD, senior consultant in endocrinology in Singapore General Hospital on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

"Robustness of MiniMed™ Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) Algorithm on a Spectrum of Glycemic Control" – poster presentation (927-P) by John Shin , Ph.D., MBA, senior clinical research director, Medtronic Diabetes on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

"Improved Glycemic Control with Less Effort during Real-World MiniMed™ 780G Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) System Use by Children with T1D" – poster presentation (1119-P) by Jen McVean , M.D., pediatric endocrinologist, senior director, medical affairs, Medtronic Diabetes on Monday, Jun. 26 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

"Higher Time in Range Demonstrated in Children Using Intensive Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) System Settings" – poster presentation (1120-P) by Jen McVean , M.D., pediatric endocrinologist, senior director, medical affairs, Medtronic Diabetes on Monday, Jun. 26 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

Extended Infusion Set (EIS) Presentations

"Real-World Clinical Data on the Extended Infusion Set" – poster presentation (910-P) by Tim Kwa, senior product engineer, Medtronic on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

InPen™ Presentations

"Glycemic Impact of Meal-Dosing Behavior in Users of the InPen™ Smart Insulin Pen (SIP) Paired with Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)" – oral presentation (58-OR) by Madison Smith , Ph.D., R.N., CDCES, R&D Clinical Product Manager, Medtronic Diabetes on Friday, Jun 23 at 2:00 p.m. PDT

Analyst and Investor Briefing

Medtronic will host an analyst and investor briefing to highlight initiatives in its Diabetes business on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. Medtronic management, including Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, and Que Dallara, executive vice president and Medtronic Diabetes president, will make a formal presentation immediately followed by answering questions from institutional investors and equity analysts. A live, listen-only webcast will be available and can be accessed by clicking on the Events link at investorrelations.medtronic.com on Jun. 25. An archived replay will be available on the same webpage later in the day. This event is not part of the official ADA Scientific Sessions.

Medtronic Sponsored Events

In addition, the following symposia will feature discussions with Medtronic and independent speakers. Details are as follows:

Product Theater: "Global Experience: Success for all on the MiniMed™ 780G system" on Saturday, Jun. 24 , 12:30-1:30 p.m. PDT . The event will feature:

Expert Topic Jen Sherr, M.D., Ph.D., pediatric endocrinologist

at Yale School of Medicine and primary investigator

of the clinical trial of the MiniMed™ 780G system Product overview, including quality of life

impact and real-world case study Tadej Battelino, M.D., professor, head of the

department of pediatric endocrinology, diabetes

and metabolism at the University Children's Hospital,

Ljubljana, Slovenia Ease of use for healthcare professionals Bruno Grassi, Ph.D., assistant professor at the

School of Medicine, Department of Nutrition,

Diabetes and Metabolism, Pontificia Universidad

Católica de Chile, Santiago Evidence across a wide variety of patient types Jen McVean, M.D., pediatric endocrinologist,

senior director, medical affairs, Medtronic Diabetes Clinical evidence overview

Exhibit Booth featuring interactive components focused on diabetes technology, clinical outcomes and support offerings for healthcare professionals and patients. In-Booth Presentations will include:

*Study design: n=82, T1D ≥ 2 years, aged ≥ 18 years, A1c ≥ 8.5%, MDI ≥ 2 years, isCGM ≥ 3 months.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic (www.medtronicdiabetes.com)

Medtronic Diabetes is on a mission to alleviate the burden of diabetes by empowering individuals to live life on their terms, with the most advanced diabetes technology and always-on support when and how they need it. We've pioneered first-of-its-kind innovations for over 40 years and are committed to designing the future of diabetes management through next-generation sensors (CGM), intelligent dosing systems, and the power of data science and AI while always putting the customer experience at the forefront.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

