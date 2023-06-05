DECKERS BRANDS TO PRESENT AT THE BAIRD 2023 GLOBAL CONSUMER, TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES CONFERENCE

GOLETA, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced Steve Fasching, Chief Financial Officer, and Erinn Kohler, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Planning, will present at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The visual portion of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations site on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. To access the visual portion of the presentation, please visit ir.deckers.com/events-and-presentations.

The information to be made available in this presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our projected financial results, including net sales, gross margin, SG&A expenses, operating margin, inventories, effective tax rate, and diluted earnings per share; consumer confidence and discretionary spending; the strength of our brands and demand for our products; our ability to drive future growth and profitability; and our potential repurchase of shares. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expected," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. In addition, actual results could differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

