MOGADORE, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Laboratories ("Omega"), a leading provider of laboratory testing solutions, is proud to announce that its toxicology laboratory in Ontario, Canada, has been awarded ISO 17025 accreditation. This significant achievement highlights Omega Laboratories' commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and precision in its operations.

Omega Laboratories Achieves ISO 17025 Accreditation at Ontario, Canada Laboratory

ISO/IEC 17025 is an internationally recognized standard for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. The accreditation demonstrates the Omega Laboratories' Ontario laboratory meets stringent guidelines and standards set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The rigorous assessment process ensures that Omega Laboratories has the technical competence and management system in place to consistently deliver accurate and reliable test results.

By achieving ISO accreditation, Omega Laboratories opens the door to new opportunities and reaffirms its commitment to its existing clients. The accreditation also brings Omega in line with the Canadian Model for Providing Safe Workplace Guidelines, a best practice guide from the Construction Owners Association of Alberta and Energy Safety Canada. It provides clients with the assurance that their samples will be handled and analyzed by a laboratory that adheres to one of the highest industry standards.

"The ISO 17025 accreditation is another significant milestone for Omega Laboratories," said Jerry Crosby, President. "We are extremely proud of our team's hard work and dedication and look forward to providing future announcements as Omega continues to expand operations and services to meet our clients' needs not only in Canada, but globally as well."

To obtain ISO 17025 accreditation, Omega Laboratories underwent a comprehensive evaluation process, which included an assessment of its quality management system, technical competence, and proficiency in conducting specific tests. The laboratory had to demonstrate compliance with a wide range of criteria, including instrument calibration, quality control staff competency, and the traceability of measurements.

For additional information on these solutions, please contact Omega at 1-800-665-5569 or sales@omegalabs.net

About Omega Laboratories, Inc. – Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with additional state-of-the-art facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 22 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid and Urine. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of their Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in eight languages, as well as licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology testing and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.

