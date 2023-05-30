Balcones Distilling Named American Single Malt Distillery of the Year at 2023 New York International Spirits Competition

The Texas Distillery Received Gold and Double Gold Awards Across Its Entire American Single Malt Portfolio

WACO, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balcones Distilling was named the American Single Malt Distillery of the Year at the 14th Annual New York International Spirits Competition, which unveiled the 2023 award winners today. In addition to this recognition, Balcones Distilling received awards for every expression in its American single malt portfolio, including Double Gold for its flagship Texas 1 Single Malt and Gold for Balcones Lineage and Balcones Pilgrimage.

Balcones Distilling (PRNewswire)

As a leader in the American Single Malt category, Balcones Distilling combines the rich history of single malt traditions with Texas innovation by using high-quality grains, unique yeasts, copper pot distillation and regionalized aging processes to create its award-winning single malts. Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Balcones Distilling continues to push the boundaries of American single malt, creating layers of flavor in every expression.

"The New York International Spirits Competition is highly regarded in our industry, and we couldn't be prouder to be named American Single Malt Distillery of the Year," said Jared Himstedt, head distiller at Balcones Distilling. "To be recognized for our expressions that capture our pioneering spirit and demonstrate our passion for the American single malt movement is an honor that we don't take lightly."

As the first competition founded by the International Beverage Series Competitions, the New York International Spirits Competition judges spirits and distilleries based on blind taste tests that feature trade-only judges. The judging panel consists of qualified trade buyers, including a mix of restauranteurs, sommeliers, retail spirits buyers, distributors and importers. This year, the U.S.-based competition received over 1,500 entries from across the country.

These awards come on the heels of the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which unveiled award winners last month and awarded Balcones Distilling's Texas 1 Single Malt with a Gold medal.

Balcones Distilling's Texas 1 Single Malt and Lineage are available to purchase in-store and online, while the 2023 edition of Balcones Pilgrimage is available at the distillery in Waco, Texas. To find the nearest retailer, visit www.BalconesDistilling.com/find-balcones/ . To learn more about Balcones Distilling's award-winning American single malt expressions, please visit www.BalconesDistilling.com .

About Balcones Distilling

Balcones Distilling pioneered a new landscape for whisky by combining centuries of single malt distilling tradition with the unique flavors of Texas. Synonymous with quality and innovation, Balcones Distilling is an award-winning distillery that is changing the state of whisky through its high-quality ingredients and unique processes to create layers of flavor in every expression.

Creator of the original Texas whisky, Balcones Distilling distills all of its beloved spirits inside the historic Texas Fireproof Storage Company building in downtown Waco. Guests can visit the distillery for tours, tastings and events to discover the new state of whisky with Balcones. Visit BalconesDistilling.com for more information.

