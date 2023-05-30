AGBA Group (NASDAQ: 'AGBA') presents its business capabilities in capturing growth in the Greater Bay Area of China

HONG KONG, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASDAQ-listed, AGBA Group Holding Limited ("AGBA"), the leading one-stop financial supermarket in Hong Kong, released a comprehensive summary report detailing its business capabilities in capturing growth in the Greater Bay Area of (China) ("GBA"). The report provides an overview of AGBA's capabilities in the GBA and analyzes how AGBA's core Health and Wealth offerings stand to benefit from the ongoing integration and development of the GBA.

The GBA is a growing economic powerhouse, consisting of nine cities in Guangdong Province, Hong Kong, and Macau. With a combined population of over 70 million and a GDP of over USD 1.6 trillion, the GBA accounts for more than 12% of China's GDP. The GBA offers a unique combination of size, economic development, innovation, strategic location, and integrated development.

In this report, we review the Group's current business capabilities and how that positions AGBA to share and expand its expertise in wealth management, insurance, financial planning and healthcare services in the GBA.

The report also highlights how all of AGBA's core Health and Wealth industries stand to benefit from Hong Kong's ongoing integration into the GBA. Access to high quality healthcare services, wealth management and financial planning are becoming increasingly important to individuals and businesses customers in the GBA. AGBA can provide that access.

As an established and experienced operator, AGBA is well-positioned to expand its business and capitalize on the vast GBA growth opportunities that lie ahead. AGBA is confident that it will be able to realize substantial value for its investors as it embarks on further growth in the GBA region.

The latest presentation is available on the company's website, please visit www.agba.com/ir

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

About AGBA Group:

Established in 1993, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: "AGBA") is a leading one-stop financial supermarket based in Hong Kong offering the broadest set of financial services and healthcare products in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business.

For more information about AGBA, please visit www.agba.com

Social Media Channels:

agbagroup

LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

View original content:

SOURCE AGBA Group Holding Ltd