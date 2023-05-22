ServicePower Drives Significant CO2 Reduction Across Client Base to Support Sustainability Efforts

With its schedule optimization capability, ServicePower reduces 30,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

MCLEAN, Va., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company, today announced its commitment to supporting its client's sustainability efforts. With its real-time AI-based field service management scheduling capability, ServicePower proudly reduces an average of 30,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually.

(PRNewsfoto/ServicePower, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Additionally, ServicePower has also driven annual results including:

76 million fewer miles driven

3 million fewer gallons of gasoline consumed

$20 million in fuel savings

2.3 million hours reduced travel time

$20 million in payroll expenses with reduced travel times

"Among companies with a strong environmental record, 89% outperform others within their market. This illustrates that sustainability initiatives are beneficial for the environment and a key factor in distinguishing organizations within their industry," said Frank Gelbert, chief executive officer at ServicePower.

80% of companies plan to increase their investments in sustainability and have corporate initiatives to reduce carbon emissions among other green efforts. Organizations with field service operations are able to leverage intelligent technology to assist with these goals.

ServicePower also helps improve field workforce efficiencies to reduce time, gas and emission output while traveling to and from job sites. The company drives results such as:

15% reduction in travel time

30% increase in same day job completion rates

40% increase in first-time fix rates

"We are thrilled to support our clients with their environmental efforts to facilitate sustainable field service operations by minimizing emissions and identifying operational efficiencies. ServicePower takes pride in helping clients succeed while contributing to a healthier world," said Gelbart.

For more sustainability data or information on how ServicePower supports sustainability efforts visit: www.servicepower.com/sustainability.

About ServicePower:

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, Electrolux, Hisense, and AIG, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

Media Contact

ServicePower

Hannah Hood

Corporate Marketing Manager

h.hood@servicepower.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ServicePower, Inc.