New Paper Analyzes Accelerating Trend Away from Dollar's Dominance as Reserve Currency

Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar disintermediation from global trade is gaining speed as sovereign states negotiate and implement accords to transact cross-border investment and trade in their own currencies, DoubleLine Global Bond Strategy Portfolio Manager Bill Campbell observes in a new research paper.

To read the paper, titled "Dollar Disintermediation Gathering Steam: the How and the Why," please click on the following link: https://doubleline.com/markets-insights/dollar-disintermediation-bill-campbell-5-2023/

