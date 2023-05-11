TGI Fridays® Serves Up a Bigger, Better, and Easier to Use Rewards Program

Fridays Rewards® members can enjoy more of their Fridays™ favorites for less with more customizable rewards, personalized offers, and everyday perks

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays is giving guests the opportunity to score something free at Fridays every day, 365 days a year. The brand today unveiled its newly reimagined Fridays Rewards loyalty program, helping guests enjoy their Fridays' favorites more frequently, for less.

The revamped Fridays Rewards program streamlines the restaurant loyalty experience, making it simpler than ever for fans. With the free-to-join program, members are able to link with their cell phone number to automatically earn a point for every dollar spent – no app download or tedious sign up required.

As fans accumulate points, they have the flexibility to curate how they redeem them across two reward tiers. So whether a guest wants to enjoy one of Fridays' iconic appetizers or step up to the entree level, there is something for everyone, all the time. How it works:

75 Points: Score any appetizer, kid's meal, nonalcoholic beverage, or dessert for free

150 points: Score any entrée for free

To celebrate the launch of the refreshed program, TGI Fridays is helping guests earn their first free reward even faster. Any guest who makes a purchase between May 12 and June 12 will receive 150 bonus points* – enough to enjoy a free entrée on their next visit.

The new Fridays Rewards also brings diners more everyday rewards, including either free chips & salsa or $3 off any appetizer, once per day, every day. For even more savings, the program will offer members personalized monthly offers that help them accumulate points faster.

"We want to give our fans more opportunities to enjoy those Fridays feels each and every day at our restaurants. The new Fridays Rewards program is our way of showing appreciation to our loyal guests and offering them more flexibility in what menu items they can enjoy on us," shared Lindsay Eichten, Director of Loyalty, CRM, and Paid Media at TGI Fridays. "With the revamped program, we are helping guests redeem rewards as often as possible, so they know they can always get a delicious deal and meal at Fridays."

*Eligible on the first purchase of $25 or greater, once in the promotion period.

