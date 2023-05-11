Ritual Zero Proof Joins American Bitters Boom with the Launch of Aperitif Alternative

The Best-Selling Non-Alcoholic Spirit Brand is Keeping Cocktail Rituals Alive This Summer, Minus the Booze and Calories

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The modern-day drinker can enjoy their favorite seasonal cocktail (Negroni or Spritz, anyone?) all day and all summer long thanks to the new Ritual Zero Proof Aperitif Alternative. This new addition to Ritual's already popular product line – which includes Gin, Whiskey, Tequila, and Rum Alternatives – is poised to be a fan favorite, allowing consumers to craft non-alcoholic versions of their favorite cocktails.

Just in Time for Summer, Ritual Zero Proof Joins American Bitters Boom with the Launch of the New Aperitif Alternative.

"Our Aperitif Alternative is sunshine in a glass. Every summer, the wave of Italian-inspired beverages and the rituals associated with them take over," says Marcus Sakey, founding partner of Ritual Zero Proof. "The data – and especially our sales – continue to show that Americans are drinking less and are in search of more balance, so we knew there was demand and an opportunity to create a non-alcoholic aperitif product that is as good as, if not better than the originals."

With its show-stopping red hue, Ritual's non-alcoholic aperitif is crafted of all-natural botanicals, blending herbed citrus and spice notes to combine the assertive bitterness of an Italian aperitivo with the complex sweetness of a French vermouth. A definite crowd-pleaser, the Aperitif Alternative is additive to Ritual's existing product line, pairing brilliantly with its other products, including Ritual's Gin Alternative or Whiskey Alternative for fully non-alcoholic negronis and boulevardiers.

Ritual Zero Proof products have become staples on restaurant and bar menus nationwide as the demand for no- and low-alcohol beverages increases globally (surpassing $11 billion in market value in 2022, according to IWSR). These establishments invite consumers to stay longer and extend a day of summer drinking without compromising on flavor or experience.

"Consumer choice is king," adds Sakey. "People are basing their decisions about where to drink and dine on where their favorite non-alc products can be found in the wild. Offering non-alcoholic selections comes down to responsibility. It's a different kind of inclusivity, and everyone in the establishment should have the opportunity to participate with the same quality of options."

Must-have and versatile, Ritual's Aperitif Alternative will be an integral non-alcoholic option in bars, restaurants and liquor cabinets nationwide, with retailers already rushing to stock the product. Testament to this, Aperitif Alternative was awarded Double Gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, rounding up the best alcoholic and non-alcoholic products in the world, ahead of its launch.

Ritual Zero Proof Aperitif Alternative is available through early release on The Mocktail Mixology App by Ritual Zero Proof on Thursday, May 11, and will be available at ritualzeroproof.com on Monday, May 15. Ritual Zero Proof Gin, Whiskey, Tequila, Rum and Aperitif Alternatives are also available at retailers nationwide, including Amazon , Total Wine, Binny's Beverage Depot, select Kroger and Hy-Vee locations and Gopuff.

About Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Zero Proof is the first American-made and the #1 non-alcoholic spirit brand. Crafted of all-natural botanicals to have the flavor and burn of a classic spirit, but without the alcohol or calories. Ritual's Gin, Whiskey, Tequila, Rum and Aperitif Alternatives are made for anyone who's driving, training, dieting, parenting, staying out late, getting up early, seeking the perfect third drink or abstaining altogether.

Launched in September 2019, Ritual received a minority investment from global beverage leader Diageo via Distill Ventures in January 2020. Among its accolades, the Beverage Testing Institute, gold-standard for the industry, awarded the Tequila Alternative its Platinum Medal (98 points) in 2021, making it the highest-rated non-alcoholic spirit alternative and fifth on their all-time rankings of both non-alcoholic and full-proof spirits. In 2021, Ritual won the Expo East NEXTY award for Best New Natural Living Product, recognizing their spirit alternative among the most progressive, innovative, inspiring, and trustworthy products in the natural products industry.

To learn more about Ritual Zero Proof, visit our website and follow along with @RitualZeroProof on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

