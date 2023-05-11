Manulife Announces Election of Directors

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945
TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 15, 2023 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
NAME OF NOMINEE
VOTES FOR
%
VOTES WITHHELD
%
Nicole S. Arnaboldi
973,969,375
98.21 %
17,709,900
1.79 %
Guy L.T. Bainbridge
965,184,467
97.33 %
26,494,808
2.67 %
Susan F. Dabarno
971,962,155
98.01 %
19,717,097
1.99 %
Julie E. Dickson
977,943,597
98.61 %
13,735,678
1.39 %
Roy Gori
983,836,850
99.21 %
7,842,425
0.79 %
Tsun-yan Hsieh
976,660,814
98.49 %
15,018,461
1.51 %
Vanessa Kanu
974,092,575
98.23 %
17,586,700
1.77 %
Donald R. Lindsay
948,813,828
95.68 %
42,865,447
4.32 %
C. James Prieur
971,000,811
97.91 %
20,678,464
2.09 %
Andrea S. Rosen
973,070,248
98.12 %
18,609,027
1.88 %
May Tan
981,461,278
98.97 %
10,217,997
1.03 %
Leagh E. Turner
975,535,567
98.37 %
16,143,108
1.63 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.
Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.
