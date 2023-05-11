Lumen Strengthens Leadership Team, adds Kye Prigg as Executive Vice President - Enterprise Operations

DENVER, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has named Kye Prigg Executive Vice President – Enterprise Operations. His first day will be June 1, 2023. Kye will lead a global team comprised of employees in the Service Delivery, Service Assurance, Network Planning and Access Management, and Field Operations and Network Implementation organizations, as Enterprise Operations transforms.

"Lumen's mission is to digitally connect people, data, and applications - quickly, securely, and effortlessly, and our enterprise operations is critical to how we deliver on that mission," said Kate Johnson, President and CEO of Lumen. "Kye is an expert in driving both large-scale network and cultural transformations. We will put his skills to good use as we build Lumen from the people up and modernize to deliver seamless experiences for our customers."

Kye most recently served as Senior Vice President of Access Networks and Operations for Rogers Communications. There he led award-winning wireline and wireless teams responsible for the planning, design, deployment, performance, and operations of the company's national mobile, enterprise, and consumer fixed networks. Kye has an extensive telecommunications and operations background, with 30 years of global experience at companies including Vodafone, Softbank, and Ericsson, in multiple countries.

"I am honored to join the Lumen leadership team at such a pivotal time for Lumen and its customers," said Prigg. "I have a deep appreciation for communications technology, working with exceptional teams, and the profound impact our performance has on the experience of our customers. Our world-class teams will connect customers around the world to high performing, reliable, and resilient networks, leveraging the strength of Lumen's unmatched network capabilities."

