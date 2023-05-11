Launch of Premium Meat Delivery Service by Female-Founded Wagyu Company Disrupts Beef Industry

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FATTYCOW, a female-founded wagyu company, is proud to announce the launch of its premium meat direct to consumer delivery service. Wagyu beef is widely considered the best beef in the world, knowing for its abundant marbling, tenderness, and flavor. The process of sourcing and distributing high-quality wagyu beef can be challenging, especially for small businesses. The company is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality wagyu beef at an affordable price point through an approachable, seamless, and secure shopping experience.

Wagyu Your Way ⁣Delivered to Your Doorstep⁣AAPI Women Owned & Operated (PRNewswire)

FATTYCOW was founded by Kelly Li, who recognized an opportunity to build a more accessible and affordable way to purchase high-quality wagyu beef and to bring the best wagyu beef to consumers across the country. As a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated industry, Kelly is passionate about empowering other women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and break through the glass ceiling.

"Our mission is to provide premium wagyu beef to the general public, while also challenging the status quo in the beef industry," said Kelly. "By creating a brand focused on moving past the pretentious image of high quality meat, we aim to help break down that barrier for a better flavor experience." Kelly has spent the better part of a decade in the beef industry, meeting ranchers around the world, in production plants and creating and launching beef brands.

FATTYCOW sources its wagyu beef from some of the best ranches in Japan and United States, while continuing to the pursuit for additional comparable products to showcase. The company's online platform allows customers to purchase premium meat and have it conveniently delivered straight to their doorstep.

FATTYCOW's launch has already garnered attention from customers who appreciate the company's dedication to quality, sustainability, and female entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit www.fattycow.com.

