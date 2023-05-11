IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BAODING, China, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "In the first quarter of 2023, we had the revenue increased by 27.83% to approximately $19.79 million. As the Chinese government carried out a serious economic stimulus and support policies, this will definitely improve the demand and overall operating environment for paper-making industry. We will seize the chance by taking management measures, such as optimizing raw material procurement, diversifying the product structure and reducing cost to improve the profitability and prepare for the market recovery."
First Quarter 2023Unaudited Financial Results
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
($ millions)
2023
2022
% Change
Revenues
19.79
15.48
27.83 %
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
16.47
13.10
25.72 %
Light-Weight CMP**
3.06
1.93
58.77 %
Offset Printing Paper
-
-
-
Tissue Paper Products
0.22
0.40
-44.04 %
Face Masks
0.04
0.06
-37.03 %
Gross profit (Loss)
-0.28
0.31
-189.23 %
Gross profit (loss) margin
-1.40 %
2.01 %
-3.41 pp****
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
1.93 %
5.35 %
-3.42pp****
Light-Weight CMP**
3.96 %
8.15 %
-4.19 pp****
Offset Printing Paper
-
-
-
Tissue Paper Products***
-316.80 %
-141.51 %
-175.29 pp****
Face Masks
-7.97 %
29.47 %
-37.44pp****
Operating loss
-2.77
-2.99
-7.29 %
Net loss
-2.73
-2.49
-9.84 %
EBITDA
1.21
1.20
0.83 %
Basic and Diluted loss per share
-0.27
-0.25
-0.08 %
* Products from PM6
** Products from PM1
*** Products from PM8 and PM9
**** pp represents percentage points
- Revenue increased by 27.83% to approximately $19.79 million, mainly due to the increase in sales volume of corrugating medium paper ("CMP"), partially offset by the decrease of average selling prices of CMP.
- Gross loss was approximately $0.28 million, compared with gross profit of $0.31 for the same period of last year. Total gross loss margin decreased by 3.41 percentage point to negative 1.40%.
- Loss from operations was approximately $2.77 million, compared to approximately $2.99 million for the same period of last year.
- Net loss was approximately $2.73 million, or loss per share of $0.27, compared to approximately $2.49 million, or loss per share of $0.25, for the same period of last year.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was approximately $1.21 million, compared to$1.20 million for the same period of last year.
Revenue
For the first quarter of 2023, total revenue increased by 27.83%, to approximately $19.79 million from approximately $15.48 million for the same period of last year. This was mainly due to the increase in sales volume of corrugating medium paper ("CMP"), partially offset by the decrease of average selling prices of CMP.
The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively:
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Regular CMP
16,468
41,663
395
13,099
25,245
519
Light-Weight CMP
3,060
8,019
382
1,927
3,841
502
Offset Printing Paper
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tissue Paper Products
223
191
1,167
398
397
1,003
Total
19,751
49,873
396
15,425
29,483
523
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Face Masks
35
1,105
32
57
1,160
49
Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP, increased by 29.96%, to approximately $19.53 million and accounted for 98.67% of total revenue for the first quarter of 2023, compared to approximately $15.03 million, or 97.06% of total revenue for the same period of last year. The Company sold 49,682 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $393/tonne in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 29,086 tonnes at an ASP of $517/tonne in the same period of last year.
Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP increased by 25.72%, to approximately $16.47 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to revenue of approximately $13.10 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 41,663 tonnes of regular CMPat an ASP of $395/tonne during the first quarter of 2023, compared to 25,245 tonnes at an ASP of $519/tonne for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP increased by 58.77%, to approximately $3.06 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to revenue of approximately $1.93 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 8,019 tonnes of light-weight CMP at an ASP of $382/tonne for the first quarter of 2023, compared to3,841 tonnes at an ASP of $502/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from offset printing paper was $nil for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022.
Revenue from tissue paper products decreased by 44.04%, to approximately $0.22 million for the first quarter of 2023, from approximately $0.40 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 191 tonnes of tissue paper products at an ASP of $1,167/tonne for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 397 tonnes at an ASP of $1,003/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from face masks decreased by 37.03%, to approximately $35,637 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $56,596 for the same period of last year. The Company sold 1,105 thousand pieces of face masks for the first quarter of 2023, compared to1,160 thousand pieces of face masks for the same period of last year.
Gross Profit (Loss) and Gross Margin
Total cost of sales increased by 32.30%, to approximately $20.02 million for the first quarter of 2023 from approximately $15.13 million for the same period of last year. The increase in overall cost of sales was mainly due to the increase in sales quantity of CMP, partially offset by the decrease in material costs of CMP. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were $388, $367, $nil and $4,865, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $491, $461, $nil and $2,424, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Total gross loss was approximately $0.28 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the gross profit of approximately $0.31 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross loss margin was 1.40% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to gross profit margin that was 2.01% for the same period of last year. Gross profit (loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 1.93%, 3.96%, nil%, -316.80% and -7.97%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 5.35%, 8.15%, nil%, -141.51% and 29.47%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased by 24.40%, to approximately $2.50 million for the first quarter of 2023 from approximately $3.30 million for the same period of last year.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was approximately $2.77 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 7.29%, from $2.99 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 14.01% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 19.32% for the same period of last year.
Net Loss
Net loss was approximately $2.73 million, or loss per share of $0.27 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.49 million, or loss per share of $0.25 for the same period of last year.
EBITDA
EBITDA was approximately $1.21 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.20 million for the same period of last year.
Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
($ millions)
2023
2022
Net loss
-2.73
-2.49
Add: Income tax
-
-0.35
Net interest expense
0.25
0.27
Depreciation and amortization
3.69
3.77
EBITDA
1.21
1.20
Cash, Liquidity and Financial Position
As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and bank balances, short-term debt (including bank loans, current portion of long-term loans from credit union and related party loans), and long-term debt (including related party loans) of approximately $16.75 million, $11.67 million and $6.51 million, respectively, compared to approximately $9.52 million, $11.16 million and $4.20 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.
Net accounts receivable was approximately $2.23 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to approximately $nil million as of December 31, 2022. Net inventory was approximately $5.97 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to approximately $2.87 million as of December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had current assets of approximately $51.48 million and current liabilities of approximately $18.13 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $33.35 million. This was compared to current assets of approximately $47.17 million and current liabilities of approximately $17.64 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $29.53 million as of December 31, 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $4.81million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to approximately $4.41 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $0.30 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to approximately $7.18 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $2.56 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to approximately $6.89 for the same period of last year.
About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.
Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products and single-use face masks in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: http://www.itpackaging.cn/.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and bank balances
$
16,750,940
$
9,524,868
Restricted cash
-
-
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
2,231,924
-
Inventories
5,969,604
2,872,622
Prepayments and other current assets
18,734,461
27,207,127
Due from related parties
7,795,442
7,561,858
Total current assets
51,482,371
47,166,475
Prepayment on property, plant and equipment
881,878
1,031,502
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
681,817
672,722
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
1,927,390
1,939,970
Property, plant, and equipment, net
149,822,883
151,569,898
Value-added tax recoverable
2,053,290
2,066,666
Deferred tax asset non-current
-
-
Total Assets
$
206,849,629
$
204,447,233
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Short-term bank loans
$
5,673,996
$
5,598,311
Current portion of long-term loans
5,265,073
4,835,884
Lease liability
171,768
224,497
Accounts payable
-
5,025
Due to related parties
730,387
727,462
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
295,024
165,986
Other payables and accrued liabilities
5,993,904
5,665,558
Income taxes payable
-
417,906
Total current liabilities
18,130,152
17,640,629
Long-term loans
6,513,672
4,204,118
Deferred gain on sale-leaseback
30,298
52,314
Lease liability - non-current
587,838
579,997
Derivative liability
494,186
646,283
Total liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIE without
25,756,146
23,123,341
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value per
10,066
10,066
Additional paid-in capital
89,172,771
89,172,771
Statutory earnings reserve
6,080,574
6,080,574
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,011,784)
(7,514,540)
Retained earnings
90,841,856
93,575,021
Total stockholders' equity
181,093,483
181,323,892
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
206,849,629
$
204,447,233
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Revenues
$
19,790,877
$
15,481,618
Cost of sales
(20,067,876)
(15,171,173)
Gross (Loss) Profit
(276,999)
310,445
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,495,362)
(3,300,881)
Loss from Operations
(2,772,361)
(2,990,436)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
136,268
3,455
Subsidy income
-
-
Interest expense
(249,169)
(270,813)
Gain on acquisition
-
34,003
Gain (Loss) on derivative liability
152,097
386,588
Loss before Income Taxes
(2,733,165)
(2,837,203)
Provision for Income Taxes
-
348,989
Net Loss
(2,733,165)
(2,488,214)
Other Comprehensive Income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,502,756
926,138
Total Comprehensive Loss
$
(230,409)
$
(1,562,076)
Losses Per Share:
Basic and Diluted Losses per Share
$
(0.27)
$
(0.25)
Outstanding – Basic and Diluted
10,065,920
9,915,920
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
(2,733,165)
$
(2,488,214)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,686,243
3,773,236
(Gain) Loss on derivative liability
(152,097)
(386,588)
(Gain) Loss from disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment
12,926
-
(Recovery from) Allowance for bad debts
(246,386)
4,211
Gain on acquisition
-
(34,001)
Deferred tax
-
(348,989)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,988,921)
(98,921)
Prepayments and other current assets
9,461,336
3,056,189
Inventories
(3,062,782)
1,515,515
Accounts payable
(5,101)
62,315
Related parties
(128,625)
-
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
126,986
(14,181)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
263,712
483,666
Income taxes payable
(424,198)
(1,112,820)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
4,809,928
4,411,418
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(295,018)
(368,504)
Acquisition of land
-
(6,807,468)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(295,018)
(7,175,972)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from long term loans
2,623,410
-
Repayment of bank loans
(2,915)
-
Payment of capital lease obligation
(55,849)
(51,708)
Loan to a related party (net)
-
6,945,022
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
2,564,646
6,893,314
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
146,516
28,071
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
7,226,072
4,156,831
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period
9,524,868
11,201,612
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period
$
16,750,940
$
15,358,443
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest cost
$
84,040
$
85,094
Cash paid for income taxes
$
424,198
$
1,112,820
Cash and bank balances
16,750,940
15,358,443
Restricted cash
-
-
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash
16,750,940
15,358,443
