Get Ready Dallas, Here Comes Pickleball Kingdom!

Dallas businessman to open 5 clubs in the Dallas metro area

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the leading indoor brand in the booming world of pickleball, is proud to announce the awarding of a 5-unit franchise deal in the Dallas metro market. This monumental step marks another milestone for the rapidly growing brand, as it continues to expand indoor pickleball across the nation.

"Pickleball Kingdom will become the go-to destination for people in Dallas who want to have fun and be healthy."

Under this new agreement, Pickleball Kingdom will partner with franchisee, Dan Jenkins, a local Dallas businessman, to bring the unparalleled "Kingdom experience" to Dallas residents and visitors. This expansion will further solidify Dallas as a destination location and help to expand its economy with more jobs, revenue, and visitors.

Ace Rodrigues, the visionary Founder of Pickleball Kingdom, expressed his excitement about this new development: "We're thrilled to welcome Dan Jenkins as a valued partner in our journey to revolutionize the pickleball experience. His passion for the sport and his love and commitment to his community align perfectly with our brand values. With this new partnership, we are confident that Pickleball Kingdom will flourish and become the go-to destination for people in Dallas who want to have fun and be healthy."

Dan Jenkins, the newly appointed franchisee, shared his enthusiasm: "I am honored to join forces with Pickleball Kingdom and bring their unrivaled indoor pickleball experience to my home city. I'm excited to provide top-notch facilities for players of all skill levels, including beginners. With Pickleball Kingdom's proven track record and commitment to excellence, I am confident that our Dallas clubs' members and visitors will agree with Pickleball Kingdom's value statement of, 'Life is better with Pickleball.'"

Pickleball Kingdom's state-of-the-art facilities offer players a customized experience, with an abundance of indoor courts, equipment, tournaments, and professional instruction. The franchise's commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community of indoor pickleball has contributed to its immense success and expansion. Dallas residents and visitors will enjoy the benefits of playing indoors with reservations and out of the heat, cold, sun, wind, and off dirty courts.

