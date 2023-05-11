BALTIMORE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys for several property owners in Baltimore's Woodberry community filed a class action lawsuit in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City against Television Tower, Inc. ("TTI"), the owner of the red "candelabra" tower located on "TV Hill," as well as Nebraska-based Skyline Tower Painting, Inc. ("Skyline") for damages and injunctive relief, alleging TTI and Skyline contaminated their properties with lead paint when Skyline "hydro-blasted" the tower in June of 2022 pursuant to a contract with TTI. Area residents complained of finding red paint chips on their properties, which were later found to contain lead.

CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FILED BY MURPHY, FALCON & MURPHY SEEKING DAMAGES AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF FOR LEAD-BASED PAINT CONTAMINATION OF PROPERTIES SURROUNDING TV HILL’S “CANDELABRA” TOWER

The lawsuit seeks class representation of all owners of real property located within a 4000-foot radius of the tri-pointed broadcasting tower, located at 3723 Malden Avenue, which encompasses the entirety of Baltimore's historic Woodberry community as well as dozens of properties in neighboring communities.

Attorney William "Billy" Murphy stated, "[l]ead is a dangerous neurotoxin that is poisonous, especially to children. That the TV Tower owners knew it contained lead paint yet hired an unaccredited contractor to power blast that paint off hundreds of feet in the air over folks' homes is unconscionable. The Defendants in this case should have known better."

About Murphy, Falcon & Murphy

Murphy, Falcon & Murphy is a Baltimore, MD based law firm specializing in complex civil, criminal, and civil rights litigation. Our powerhouse legal team has a history of unrelenting dedication to its clients in Baltimore and across the country. Our team of seasoned trial lawyers has extensive experience in a wide variety of cases with success rates that dwarf national averages and is dedicated to providing smart strategies and creative approaches to complex litigation. Our team is driven and strategy-focused —characteristics that have helped us secure more than $900 million in verdicts and settlements, including over $75 Million in police cases throughout the country. Our attorneys have won some of the largest verdicts in high-profile, high-stakes cases in some of the toughest jurisdictions around the country. The firm represented Freddie Gray, Jr. and William H. Green, achieving historic settlements of $6.4 million and $20 million, respectively, for federal and state civil rights violations that led to their deaths.

CONTACT:

Shanta Alexidor

shanta.alexidor@murphyflacon.com

(410)539-6500

Adrian Harpool

adrain@adrianharpool.com

443-226-4427

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Murphy, Falcon & Murphy